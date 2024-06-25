IGP Kashmir Reviews Security Arrangements For Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Kashmir Zone VK Birdi reviewed the security preparations for the Amarnath Yatra during a meeting held on Monday at the Police Control Room's conference hall in Kashmir. According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Jammu and Kashmir police, the meeting was attended by key officials, including DIG Central Kashmir Range, DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP Traffic City, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security, SSP APCR and SP Telecommunication.

The statement says that the officers gave a PowerPoint presentation on the security plans, highlighting the specific needs of their districts and the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the Yatra. IGP Birdi reviewed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for security coordination and managing emergencies from operational, natural and man-made disasters. He emphasised the importance of safe and secure pilgrim movement, particularly the deployment and readiness of road opening parties and stressed vigilant patrolling along highways.

Furthermore, Birdi instructed officers to ensure robust night patrols to prevent incidents during the night. He reviewed the schedule and cutoff timings for vehicle-bound and foot pilgrims to maintain a structured and secure pilgrim flow along designated routes.

He also directed the execution of mock drills based on SOPs to test their ground effectiveness and identify areas needing improvement. DIGs of South and Central Kashmir were tasked with evaluating High-Density Counter Operation Plans for comprehensive security and timely threat response.