IGNOU Launches Innovative Post Graduate Diploma In Tribal Studies

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched an innovative academic programme called Postgraduate Diploma in Tribal Studies (PGDTRBS) which aims to promote comprehensive understanding of tribal communities, their cultures and their role in the socio-economic fabric of India.

The programme is being offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode, ensuring access to a diverse set of learners across the country. Developed in collaboration with tribal experts from reputed national research institutes and universities, the course explores the holistic ecosystem in which tribal communities thrive.

The curriculum is multi-disciplinary drawing insights from science, ecology, traditional knowledge systems, tribal medicine, handicrafts, folklore and more. The course syllabus also lays special emphasis on tribals' contributions to India's freedom movement and the evolving socio-political landscape.

The syllabus uses printed material, information and communication technology (ICT) and personal contact sessions. The course is designed to benefit a wide range of stakeholders, allowing grassroots social workers, policy planners, researchers, community health professionals and development practitioners, as well as graduates wishing to pursue careers in tribal development, tribal health, education and allied fields to enroll.

Highlighting the relevance of the programme, Prof Nehal A Farooqui, Director, School of Extension and Development Studies (SOEDS), IGNOU, said PGDTRBS not only equips learners with theoretical knowledge but also empowers them to actively participate in the design and implementation of tribal development initiatives. It reflects IGNOU's commitment to inclusive education and national development goals.

The syllabus includes the following topics:

Tribes of India and their transformation