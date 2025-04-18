FIR Against Army Soldiers For Allegedly Assaulting IGNOU Professor In Jammu Kashmir’s Rajouri

Jammu: An assistant professor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was allegedly assaulted by Indian Army soldiers in the Lam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district last night when he was on the way to attend his sister’s marriage. Following the incident, the army ordered a probe into the incident and assured action against the guilty.

An official at Nowshera Police Station told ETV Bharat that an assault case in the form of an e-FIR has also been registered against the army soldiers following a complaint by Choudhary. The official said that the case has been filed under Section 115 clause (2) and 126 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, no army personnel have been named in it so far, he added.

Speaking with the media, Choudhary alleged that he, along with his relatives, was on the way to drop off furniture and other household items for his sister when army personnel stopped their vehicle and started questioning, during which he was hit on his head by a rifle.

Later, a video of the incident went viral on social media in which the professor is seen bleeding on the right side of his head. Police personnel and army soldiers are also seen in the video. “The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. while we were on the way from Akhnoor, Jammu, to Lam in Nowshera to hand over furniture and other items to our sister married in the area,” he said.

“The army personnel, led by a company commander, stopped us and asked for our identity cards. All of us, including my cousins, who are also in the belt force, showed our cards, to which the officer responded in arrogance,” Choudhary alleged.

“The commander, along with others, started beating me without any reason. I was hit on the right side of my head a few times with the back of the gun, and I started bleeding at the very moment,” he alleged. “One of our cousins called the police, who reached within no time and saved us from the army personnel,” Choudhary said.

The professor further said that most of his family members were either in the army or other belt forces, and he respected the army a lot, but the way he had been treated by the company commander and other army personnel in Lam, he was not expecting this from a disciplined force.

The incident has snowballed into a major controversy after former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti condemned the act and asked the senior officers of the army to take action against soldiers who have assaulted Professor Choudhary.

“Deeply disturbing visuals have emerged from Lam in Nowshera, where army personnel were seen mercilessly assaulting Professor Liyaqat Chowdary. The professor, accompanied by his brothers, was en route to attend his sister’s wedding when the incident occurred. This shocking act has shattered a common man’s faith, especially painful given that the victim’s family has proudly served in the Indian Army," Mehbooba posted on X.

"I urge senior army personnel to take immediate and strict action against those responsible. Such individuals tarnish the reputation of a respected institution through their unacceptable and high-handed behaviour," she adds.

Meanwhile, the army has ordered a probe into the allegations and has assured action if army personnel are found guilty. “An incident has come to light wherein certain individuals were allegedly manhandled by Army personnel in Rajauri District. The army had input on the likely movement of terrorists in a vehicle in this sensitive area. Accordingly, search operations were being conducted. Preliminary information suggests that on being stopped, the individual tried to snatch the weapon from the soldiers on duty and initiated a scuffle with them. However, an enquiry has been initiated. Should any personnel be found guilty of misconduct, strict action will be taken under the existing law,” the defence PRO, Jammu, said in a statement to media persons.

“The Indian Army remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline in the conduct of counterterror operations. All sections of the society are requested to continue to cooperate and collaborate with the Indian Army for collective and comprehensive security in this sensitive area,” the statement added.