IGNOU July Admission 2024 Deadline Extended Till Sept 30

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the July admission 2024 deadline for programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Modes.

Students wishing to seek admission in more than 200 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, PG diploma and certificate courses of IGNOU can now register online till 30 September for admission. Earlier, the last date for IGNOU July admission was 20 September and now it has been extended for another 10 days.

IGNOU has announced this on its official X handle this morning. This is the eight time that IGNOU has extended its deadline. The earlier deadlines were on June 30, July 15, July 31, August 14, August 31, September 10 and September 20.

Studying through YouTube channel and Swayam Prabha channel: For studying in ODL courses, study material is sent by IGNOU to the student's home and he/she is given the option to attend classes at the concerned study centre on Sundays, whereas in online courses, students can study only through IGNOU's YouTube channel and Swayam Prabha channel. No study material is provided by IGNOU for online courses and students can assess all study material online. Applicants can apply for ODL programmes through the online admission portal ~ https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.