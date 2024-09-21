IGNOU July Admission 2024 Deadline Extended Till Sept 30

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the July admission 2024 deadline for programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Modes.
Students wishing to seek admission in more than 200 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, PG diploma and certificate courses of IGNOU can now register online till 30 September for admission. Earlier, the last date for IGNOU July admission was 20 September and now it has been extended for another 10 days.
IGNOU has announced this on its official X handle this morning. This is the eight time that IGNOU has extended its deadline. The earlier deadlines were on June 30, July 15, July 31, August 14, August 31, September 10 and September 20.
Extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission till 30th Sept, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for July, 2024 session (except for Semester based and Certificate programmes)— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 21, 2024
ODL Portal- https://t.co/AfynrKrKG2
Online-https://t.co/bv54hWt75A
Studying through YouTube channel and Swayam Prabha channel: For studying in ODL courses, study material is sent by IGNOU to the student's home and he/she is given the option to attend classes at the concerned study centre on Sundays, whereas in online courses, students can study only through IGNOU's YouTube channel and Swayam Prabha channel. No study material is provided by IGNOU for online courses and students can assess all study material online. Applicants can apply for ODL programmes through the online admission portal ~ https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Visit IGNOU portal to apply online: For programmes offered through online mode, one can register by visiting the portal ~ https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. A new applicant has to make a fresh registration, provide all the required information and select that programme. It is important for the applicant to review the instructions thoroughly before submitting the application. The university offers programmes namely master's degree, bachelor's degree, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate courses and awareness level programmes in various subjects.
Programme Details from Samarth Portal link: Details of the proposed programmes can be obtained from the Samarth Portal link ~ https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes. Details for programmes offered through online mode can be assessed at https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes.
For more information, contact Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514. Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any regional centre / study centre of the university.
