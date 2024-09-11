IGNOU Extends Date Of Admission In Online Courses, Know Till When You Can Apply

New Delhi: The city-based Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the date for admission for programs offered through Open and Distance Learning Mode (ODL) and Online Mode. Now the candidates can enroll till September 20.
IGNOU gave this information on its X handle. Students interested in taking admission in over 200 graduation, post-graduation, diploma, PG diploma and certificate courses of IGNOU can apply by registering online till September 20.
Extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission till 10th Sept, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for July, 2024 session (except for Semester based and Certificate programmes)— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 1, 2024
ODL Portal- https://t.co/AfynrKrKG2
Online-https://t.co/bv54hWt75A
Earlier, IGNOU had extended the date till September 10. This is the seventh time that IGNOU has extended the date of admission for its courses. The date to apply was extended to June 30, July 15, July 31, 14 August, 31 August and 10 September respectively.
Along with this, the date for re-registration for admission to the second and third year for existing students has also been extended till September 20.
Mandatory to take study material online
Students can take study material online for studies. Applicants can apply for ODL programs through the online admission portal - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.
For the programs offered through online mode, one can register by visiting the portal https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/. The new applicant has to make a new registration, provide all the required information and select that program.
Important to review instructions thoroughly before submitting the application
It is important for the applicant to review the instructions thoroughly before submitting the application. IGNOU offers programs in various subjects. The programs include master's degrees, bachelor's degrees, PG diplomas, certificate programs and awareness-level programs.