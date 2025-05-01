Ignored And Underpaid: Delhi Daily Wage Workers Share Their Struggles On Labour Day

New Delhi: International Labour Day is celebrated every year on May 1. Also known as May Day, this day holds special significance for hardworking labourers and the working class. Its purpose is to create awareness about workers’ rights and to honour their contributions to society.

However, there is also a section of the workforce, especially daily wage earners and migrant labourers, who remain unaware of the importance of Labour Day. A large number of construction workers fall into this category, particularly in Delhi. ETV Bharat spoke to some of these daily wage labourers to understand their views and experiences.

What Labour Day is

Shabbir Ahmed, a native of Bihar, has been working as a daily wage labourer in Delhi for the past 20 years. He says he has no idea about Labour Day. Every morning, he goes to work and returns in the evening with his daily wages. His entire family still lives in Bihar.

Shabbir Ahmed shared that rising inflation in Delhi makes it extremely difficult to support a family on such low wages. He has no information about the rights of daily wage workers. He says the number of working hours depends entirely on the employer. Every year, the government bans construction work for two months due to pollution, leaving workers like him without any source of income.

He adds that during such times, no government support is provided. Recalling the hardships during the COVID-19 lockdown, Shabbir says it was one of the most difficult periods of his life. He somehow managed to survive and eventually returned to his village. Once the situation improved, he came back to Delhi to find work again.

Deprived of government facilities

The e-Shram portal was launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 26, 2021, by the Central Government to support the workers of the unorganised sector of the country. Within three years of its launch, the number of unorganised sector employees registering on the portal has crossed 30 crores. Even after four years, some workers do not know about the portal.

Sandeep Kumar, who has been working as a daily wage labourer in Delhi for the last 10 years, said that he does not know the e-Shram portal. Whatever he earns, he earns through his hard work. There is no one to listen to the problems of labourers. Every year, the government stops the work of construction workers in the name of pollution. Even then, they come and sit in the sun every day, hoping to find some small work so they can support their families.

There is a continuous rise in inflation

Seventeen-year-old Shyam Lal said that he has been working as a daily wage labourer in Delhi for 42 years. When he came to live in Delhi, the wages were very low. In the construction labourers, the mason used to get Rs 15 to Rs 20 a day. Whereas the labourers used to get Rs 12 a day as daily wages.

Now the masons get Rs 1200 as daily wages, whereas the labourers get only Rs 700 to Rs 800. Inflation is constantly increasing. In such a situation, what will the poor labourers eat, and what will they be able to save for their families? This needs to be thought about. Parents educated their children, hoping they would get good jobs and not have to work as daily labourers, but it didn’t help—there are no jobs.

Increase in minimum wage rates

The Delhi government had recently announced an increase in the minimum wage rates for workers of all categories. These new rates have come into effect from April 1, 2025. On this basis, now the monthly salary of unskilled labourers will be Rs 18,456. At the same time, graduates and workers with higher qualifications will get Rs 24,356 per month.

At the same time, when the unorganised sector employees registered on the e-Shram card turn 60 years old, they are given a pension of Rs 3,000 every month. Not only this, financial assistance of Rs 1,00,000 is given to the employees registered on this portal in case of partial disability and Rs 2,00,000 in case of death. In case of death, the spouse of the beneficiary is given the benefit. Apart from this, beneficiaries are also given a UAN number.

