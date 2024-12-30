ETV Bharat / bharat

IGI Airport Police Issue 121 Look Out Circulars Against Agents For Visa, Passport Fraud In 2024

New Delhi: The issuance of Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against agents, who fled abroad or remain untraceable after committing passport and visa fraud have doubled in 2024, as compared to 2023, a senior police officer of the IGI Airport, Delhi, informed on Monday.

Disclosing the details on LOCs issued, Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport in Delhi, said around 121 LOCs have been issued against agents, who fled abroad or remain untraceable, ensuring agents attempting to flee abroad were tracked and apprehended. This marked a 100 per cent increase as compared to the same period in 2023.

“LOCs were crucial in intercepting offenders at borders and airports, strengthening immigration integrity,” the IGI Airport DCP said. Similarly, at least 16 agents have been arrested this year, who were involved in “Donkey Route” frauds. The fraudsters exploited porous borders and visa-on-arrival policies to route passengers illegally through multiple countries, the senior officer said.

Citing a case, FIR No 329/24, Rangnani said passengers were routed through Dubai, Nicaragua, Cuba and Mexico to reach the USA, throughout this harrowing journey, the passengers went through severe hardships, often going hungry and sleepless. During the action in the case, two agents from Haryana were arrested by the police.

A total of 203 individuals, including travel agents and facilitators of illegal immigration, have been arrested across India in 2024, as compared to 98 in 2023. This 107 per cent increase in arrests reflects a decisive shift in strategy, with a focus on dismantling illegal syndicates, targeting high-profile agents and addressing the root causes of immigration fraud.

“Foreign nationals obtained genuine Indian passports using fake documents, exploiting the credibility of Indian passports abroad. This method is particularly prevalent with citizens from countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar,” the DCP said.

In different cases, IGI Airport Police arrested agents from various states and countries, including Punjab (70), Haryana (32), Delhi (25), Uttar Pradesh (25), West Bengal (17), Maharashtra (8), Gujarat (7), Rajasthan (4), Tamil Nadu (3), Kerala (3), Bihar (2), Telangana (1), Odisha (1), Uttrakhand (1), Andhra Pradesh (1), Bangladesh (1), Nepal (1) and Myanmar (1).

Fake Visa Rackets