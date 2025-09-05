ETV Bharat / bharat

The average journey time from Delhi Airport to Noida and Greater Noida is between 130 to 180 minutes based on traffic. The buses will have a number of designated boarding and drop-off points, including:

The luxury green-and-white FlixBus coaches will be available 24x7, ensuring passengers landing at odd hours can also avail the service. Each bus will feature:

“Our strategic partnership with FlixBus aims to bridge the gap between air travel and seamless urban transit in the national capital,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL. “This pioneering initiative reflects our commitment to expanding public transport networks for flyers through world-class solutions. By encouraging greater use of public transportation and reducing dependence on private vehicles, we aim to lower carbon footprints, decongest city roads and set new standards in airport connectivity and passenger comfort,” Videh said.

Delhi Airport has already been providing the best connected public transport service of any airport in India, with almost 20% of it's annual passengers of 100 million+ using metro and bus transport and other shared modes of transportation. However, this has limited reliable public transport options for travelers from Noida and Greater Noida. The new luxury bus service will include modern amenities and will operate 24X7.

The service is expected to roll-out within days and is focused on enhancing Delhi Airport's already extensive public transport network, easing congestion and offering travelers a seamless and sustainable form of mobility. The new luxury bus service will offer a price of Rs 199 per seat, which officials say makes luxury travel economical.

New Delhi : In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India's aviation sector, GMR-dominated Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has entered into an agreement with FlixBus, the world's largest travel-tech brand for inter-city buses, to launch the country's first 24x7 luxury airport bus service, connecting Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with Noida and Greater Noida.

Ticket prices have been set at an affordable Rs 199, according to DIAL and FlixBus, making this service competitive with ride-hailing cabs, typically Rs 1,200–1,500 from Noida to the airport.

"Our service is designed around our passengers' needs for reliability and convenience," stated Surya Khurana, Managing Director, FlixBus India. He said, “Our modern and air-conditioned buses have reclining seats and on-board amenities that ensure every journey is smooth and enjoyable. The live-tracking feature and convenient booking experience via the FlixBus app assure reliability for every trip. The partnership with DIAL represents a major milestone for us in India, epitomizing our commitment to sustainable mobility and our world-class service."

Tickets can be purchased through several digital channels:

1. The FlixBus app

2. Flixbus.in (the official website)

3. Popular travel apps like Redbus, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm

On-ground ticket purchase offices will also be set up at the arrivals forecourts in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 and boarding points will be designated at all terminals.

Global Benchmarking: Now Delhi is in elite company.

With this new launch, Delhi Airport has joined the ranks of the world's leading airports providing luxury coach services to commuters as part of their respective airport intercity transport networks, in the company of UK airports Heathrow, Charles de Gaulle (Paris), Berlin Brandenburg, Vienna, and Amsterdam Schiphol.

“Integrating high-quality, affordable bus services with airports is a proven global best practice,” said a senior transport planner at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, who welcomed the announcement. “This could be a turning point in sustainable mobility for NCR.”

Boosting Sustainability and Reducing Congestion

Delhi Airport’s management emphasised that the initiative was not just about comfort but also about climate responsibility. Currently, a large share of passengers arriving from Noida and Greater Noida rely on private vehicles or taxis, contributing to traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

“By shifting even 10–15% of these travellers to shared luxury buses, we can achieve measurable reductions in emissions, improve traffic flow, and align with India’s broader goals for sustainable urban mobility,” Jaipuriar said.

FlixBus has built a major global reputation recognizing the importance provision of inexpensive, technology-enabled, bus travel in a variety of parts of the world with operations in over 40 countries in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the endorsement of the expansion into India is a huge step in the journey of the company to advocate for shared, green mobility across the globe.

Why is it important for Flyers

While authorities approve of accessibility, for the passengers, the expanded routes and even the pricing aside, reliability and safety are all part of service design. With buses operating 24x7 basis, for tourists and business travellers alike with early morning and late night flights who would have often resorted to expensive cabs or possibly limited metro options only to perhaps not even be sure where to catch the train, in reliance, this now provides a reliable option instead.

But even better, it serves to improve the passenger experience, and consequently Delhi sees this as part of its ambition to extend the reach of its reputation as a world class aviation hub, to particularly service the many millions guests that choose to fly into the City of Delhi. DIAL, which recorded over 120 million passengers in FY25, reported 40m in July, with ASQ and Skytrax consistently ranking them as highly rated airports.

This strategy also dovetails with the Airport Metro Express, taxi and mobility aggregator ecosystem, and electric vehicle charging options that are easily accessible and widely used by EMI cleaners, that helps bring passenger choice in long; and for many regular users and their level of environmental awareness can contribute to sustainable transport choices.