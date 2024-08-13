ETV Bharat / bharat

IFS Ranker Vaasanthi Proves That With Dedication And Hard Work Any Goal Can Be Achieved

Vasanti, who hails from Gounivaripalli in the Srisatyasai district, secured 50th All India rank in IFS in her fifth attempt ( ETV Bharat )

Gounivaripalli (Andhra Pradesh): Vasanti's story is a remarkable example of perseverance and dedication. Hailing from Gounivaripalli in the Srisatyasai district, she balanced a demanding job while nurturing her childhood dream of joining the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Her path was far from easy, yet her relentless spirit paved the way to success.

Vasanti was born to Govinda Reddy, a retired government teacher, and Usharani. She grew up in a modest household, receiving her education from government schools. Her academic journey continued as she pursued a Pharma-D degree and an MBA (Healthcare and Hospital Management)

At university, Vasanti’s ambition to join the civil services took root, inspired by friends who encouraged her to prepare for the UPSC exams. Despite the demanding nature of the preparation, she was determined to follow her dreams.

The real test came when she was balancing her job as a panchayat secretary with her preparation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The added pressure of working while studying made it a significant challenge. Nonetheless, Vasanti used her limited time wisely, sticking to a rigorous study plan.