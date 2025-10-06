ETV Bharat / bharat

'If You Want To Become A Minister, File An Application Seeking Court's Permission', SC To DMK Leader Senthil Balaji

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that if former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK strongman Senthil Balaji wants to become a minister, then he should file an application seeking permission of the court, which would be considered. Balaji was granted bail in the money laundering case in connection with the 'cash-for-jobs' scam.

On April 23, this year, the apex court had made it clear to Balaji that he was granted bail not on merits, rather on possible violation of Article 21 and cautioned him that bail could be cancelled if he did not resign, saying, “We are giving a choice: freedom or post? On April 27, Balaji resigned from the M.K. Stalin-led state cabinet.

Balaji, in a latest application, sought a clarification that a paragraph in the April order passed by a bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka, who has since retired, did not amount to an order that he cannot become a minister during the pendency of the money laundering trial.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Senthil Balaji before the bench, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Enforcement Directorate. The bench observed that the earlier order did not prevent Balaji from becoming a minister, as it only recorded a submission.

During the hearing today, Justice Kant observed that the court has not prevented Balaji from becoming a minister and of course, we might not be in a position to prevent him from becoming a minister, and “but the day you become a minister and we find that you have been earlier indulging in influencing the witnesses, yes, we will recall the bail”.

Sibal said if it is found at any stage that his client is indulging in such activities, lordships may recall that order and cancel his bail.

The bench said it cannot modify the order earlier passed by a bench led by Justice Oka. Sibal said he is not seeking modification of the order, and there cannot be an injunction that, while being prosecuted, he cannot hold a position of power.

Justice Bagchi said, “Mr Sibal, we do not read the order as an injunction on you from becoming a minister. However, you’re becoming a minister in our estimation and in light of these observations and other earlier orders, it will be a relevant consideration with regard to your continuation on bail."

Sibal said this cannot be read as an injunction against me for holding a position of power, and in the bail order, there was not a word regarding him being a minister. The bench said the atmosphere in the state is impacted by your accepting ministerial responsibilities, and added, “we have to ensure that a clear stream of justice is put”.

Sibal said no doubt and stressed that there was not a single allegation of influencing the witnesses against his client. Justice Kant, citing an earlier order, said there is a finding against Sibal’s client. Sibal said the trial is yet to commence, and there is no influence of anybody, and there is no allegation that his client has contacted anybody, and he has cooperated fully.

Sibal said that this order should not be understood that there is a mandate that a person who is undergoing any kind of prosecution is not entitled to hold power, and the previous bench, which passed the orders in the matter, has not said that he cannot hold a position of power, and stressed that is why he is seeking clarification and as matter of law such a mandate cannot be issued by the court.