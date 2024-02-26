'if You Do Not Do It, We Will': SC to Centre in Woman Coast Guard Officer Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday gave a final opportunity to Centre on the issue of granting permanent commission to women Coast Guard officers, saying "women cannot be left out" and stressed, "if you do not do it, we will do it".

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told the Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, that "all these functionality etc., argument does not hold water in 2024". “Women cannot be left out. If you do not do it, we will do it. So, take a look at that," said the CJI. The Centre's counsel said he will ask the Coast Guard to file its response. The AG said there are structural differences with the Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Senior advocate Archana Pathak Dave, representing the petitioner Priyanka Tyagi, submitted that women officers are going on board ships in the Navy whereas in ICG they are still not being considered. After hearing submissions, the apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 1. The petition in the matter has been filed by a woman officer of the Coast Guard.

On February 19, the apex court had pulled up the Centre for taking a "patriarchal" approach on permanent commission for women in the Coast Guard. The apex court had asked the Centre’s counsel why the force should be different when the Army and Navy have already implemented the policy.

The CJI had stressed that if women can protect the borders, they can also protect the coasts and added that the government keeps speaking of "women power" and it was time that it showed its commitment.

"You (the Union government) speak of Nari Shakti, Nari Shakti, now show it here. I don't think the Coast Guard can say that they can be out of bounds when the Army, Navy have done it”, the CJI told the Centre’s counsel.

He further stressed, why are you so patriarchal that you do not want to see women in the Coast Guard sector? Why do you have an indifferent attitude towards the Coast Guard?

The apex court, in a judgment in 2020, had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission. The apex court declined to entertain the government's argument of "physiological limitations and social norms". The apex court had made it clear that it was against the concept of equality and smacked of gender bias.