'If You Are A Politician, You Should Have Strong Skin': SC Rejects Telangana BJP's Plea Against CM Revanth Reddy
The top court dismissed a plea filed by Telangana BJP challenging an HC order quashing a defamation case against Revanth Reddy over his speech.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 8, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not allow the court to become a platform for political battles and a politician should have a strong skin to bear the criticism of his opponents, while rejecting a plea by the Telangana unit of the BJP against an order passed by the Telangana High Court.
The high court had quashed a defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in connection with his speech during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar.
At the outset, the CJI made it clear to senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the petitioner, that the bench is not keen to entertain the petition. However, Kumar urged the bench to hear his arguments in the matter. The CJI said he had said it many times before that courts will not be allowed to become a platform for political battles.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Telangana CM, said there will be no political discourse if this is defamation. “If you are a politician, you should have a strong skin to bear all this…”, said the CJI. After a brief hearing in the matter, the apex court dismissed the plea filed by the Telangana unit of the BJP.
On August 1, Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court quashed a defamation case against Telangana CM. The case originated from a complaint filed by Kasam Venkateshwarlu, the Telangana General Secretary for the BJP, concerning remarks made by Reddy during a 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign rally.
The complaint, which was lodged in May 2024, claimed that during an election meeting held earlier in the month, in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Revanth Reddy made “false and defamatory” statements against the BJP.
The BJP's Telangana unit, represented by its general secretary, filed a complaint in May 2024 against the CM, alleging he delivered a 'defamatory' and 'provocative' speech against the party on May 4 last year. The complainant claimed the alleged defamatory speech lowered the BJP's reputation as a political party.
The complaint alleged that Reddy 'connived' with the Telangana Congress Party to develop a fake and dubious political narrative that the BJP would end reservations if voted to power.
In August last year, a trial court said a prima facie case was made against the chief minister for the alleged offences of defamation under the erstwhile IPC and under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Section 125 of the Act deals with promoting enmity between classes in connection with an election.
Reddy moved the high court against the trial court order. He argued that the allegations in the complaint do not make a prima facie case against him.
