ETV Bharat / bharat

'If You Are A Politician, You Should Have Strong Skin': SC Rejects Telangana BJP's Plea Against CM Revanth Reddy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not allow the court to become a platform for political battles and a politician should have a strong skin to bear the criticism of his opponents, while rejecting a plea by the Telangana unit of the BJP against an order passed by the Telangana High Court.

The high court had quashed a defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in connection with his speech during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar.

At the outset, the CJI made it clear to senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the petitioner, that the bench is not keen to entertain the petition. However, Kumar urged the bench to hear his arguments in the matter. The CJI said he had said it many times before that courts will not be allowed to become a platform for political battles.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Telangana CM, said there will be no political discourse if this is defamation. “If you are a politician, you should have a strong skin to bear all this…”, said the CJI. After a brief hearing in the matter, the apex court dismissed the plea filed by the Telangana unit of the BJP.