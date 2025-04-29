“If We Had Cancelled Our Trip......”: Tourist In Kashmir Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: A week after the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, including a local horseman, Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry is grappling with fear, uncertainty and surprising resilience.

Once bustling with houseboats gliding on Dal Lake and tourists strolling along the Boulevard Road, Srinagar has taken a quieter turn. The number of tourists, which earlier ran into thousands per day, has now trickled to mere hundreds. Empty shikaras drift along the lake, a grim reflection of the shaken tourism sector.

Empty shikaras in Dal Lake (ETV Bharat)

But, not all visitors were deterred. In the serene stillness of Dal Lake, ETV Bharat spoke to a group of tourists who chose not to cancel their plans despite the tense situation.

“We heard about the Pahalgam attack, but after arriving here, we never felt unsafe,” said Dr Kochan Gundel, a tourist from Kerala who led an 18-member group. “We planned our trip long before April 22 and decided to honour it. We have enjoyed every bit of Kashmir’s beauty and now we’re heading home.”

For Gundel and his group, cancelling the trip was never an option. “If we had cancelled our Kashmir trip, we would have missed paradise,” he said.

What moved Gundel most was not just the scenic beauty, but the hospitality of Kashmiris. “We had heard of Kashmiri hospitality, but what we experienced here was beyond expectation. We urge others not to let fear hold them back. Come and witness heaven on earth. Kashmir is not a headline. It’s an experience, one worth having,” he added.

Tourists returning home after visiting Dal Lake (ETV Bharat)

Rohan Peshwa and his wife Bharti from Madhya Pradesh echoed similar sentiments. Currently on a four-day tour of the Valley, the couple had heard about deteriorating security conditions but chose to ignore the rumours. “We've visited several tourist destinations here and are scheduled to go to Pahalgam on Wednesday. Despite the news and social media buzz about Kashmir being unsafe, we saw nothing that matched those claims,” Peshwa said.

For him, the charm of the Valley goes beyond its landscape. “What touched me was the way people talk, their warmth. I’m planning to come back within the next six months.” Bharti, his wife, was also struck by the contrast between online portrayals and reality. “There is no visible danger or tension here. To those contemplating a trip to Kashmir, don’t hesitate. Come and make memories you’ll cherish,” she said.

The deadly attack, carried out by heavily-armed terrorists, targeted civilians in Pahalgam, a major destination in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The Valley observed a complete shutdown on April 23 in mourning, with widespread condemnations from political and civil society groups. Still, the attack has cast a shadow over Kashmir’s fragile tourism-dependent economy.

Local businesses, shikara operators and hotel owners are anxiously hoping the wave of cancellations doesn't swell. “Tourism is our lifeline,” Yousuf Dar, said a shikara owner adding, “We appeal to the world, don’t abandon us in fear. We are peace-loving people who welcome guests with open arms.”