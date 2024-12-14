ETV Bharat / bharat

If We Form Government, We Will Give Rs 2500 To Women Every Month: Tejashwi Yadav

Darbhanga: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, every woman will get Rs 2,500 per month. Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly promised to implement the 'Mai-Bahin Man' scheme.

"With the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters of Bihar, we have taken a decision today. When our government is formed in 2025, we will start the 'Mai-Behan Maan Yojana'. Under this, we will work to give Rs 2500 per month to the women of the state. With the new Bihar, the dream of 'prosperous women, happy family' will also come true," said Tejashwi Yadav.

The Ladli Behan Yojana for women in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Maiya Samman Yojana in Jharkhand paid dividends for the ruling parties. Earlier in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal promised to give Rs 100 per month to women after forming the government.

"Where there is the blessing of women, there is happiness and prosperity. Following this mantra, we want to empower every woman of Bihar," said Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"During my travels, people suffering from inflation from every part of the state have told us their experiences. Due to rising and widespread inflation, families need relief," added the Leader of the Opposition.

Yadav believes that the foundation of the reconstruction of Bihar is incomplete without the prosperity of women. "When women get cash transfers, they invest more money in the well-being of their family like nutritious food, healthcare, and education of children," he added.