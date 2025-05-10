If Pak Attacking On Basis Of India's Op Sindoor, Then It Is Standing Up For Terror Groups: Indian Envoy To The UK

New Delhi: High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami on Saturday spoke to Eleanor Oldroyd of BBC Radio 5 and clarified India's stance on Operation Sindoor and the country's response to terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan.

Doraiswami said India responded to the Pahalgam terror attack with Operation Sindoor and it is Pakistan that is escalating the matter by targeting the civilian and military infrastructure in India. "If Pakistan is attacking on the basis of India taking out Pakistan's terror infrastructure, then Pakistan is essentially standing up for these terrorist groups," he told Eleanor.

Doraiswami said the terror attack at Pahalgam was unnecessary and brutal. "Tourists were asked their religion or faith and killed on basis of it," he said. The High Commissioner said Pakistan cannot expect to get away with such acts of terror. He said The Resistance Front, which carried out the attack in Pahalgam is a front of Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) and India had informed the United Nations Security Council about the group last year.

Doraiswami said Pakistan has been a safe haven for terrorists for the last three decades and was emboldened to continue as the international community did not act when it had time and the opportunity. He said India is a victim of Pak-sponsored terrorism and it will act for its national interest.

Doraiswami said India and Pakistan were one nation once. "India gave a lot of opportunities to Pakistan to mend its ways. We have been patient with Pakistan but there is a limit to everything," he said. Asked the consequences of hostilities between two nuclear nations, he said it is Pakistan which has been threatening India with its nuclear weapons. "We have a policy of not engage first. We have a doctrine that is published but Pakistan does not," he said, adding if Pakistan responds with its nuclear weapons, India will retaliate 'massively'.

The High Commissioner said India did not want to take the hostilities with Pakistan further. "Pakistan wants the hostilities to continue. Pakistan has been attacking India's cities and India's air defence system has been responding accordingly," he said.

Doraiswami said Pakistan's policy of supporting terrorism while claiming it is a victim has to stop. "Pakistan survives on International aid and loans yet its people do not get anything. It spends almost 18 per cent of its budget on the military while its citizens suffer," he said. A few days back, Doraiswami had come down on Pakistan’s Army for giving state funerals to proscribed terrorists, adding that India will respond in kind if Pakistan chooses to retaliate.



