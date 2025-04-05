'If Master's Degree Holder Applied For Peon...': Key SC Remark On Preference To Higher Qualification In Jobs

New Delhi: If a master's degree holder is appointed for a peon’s job, what happens to the aspirants who have not had the means of pursuing study beyond the 12th standard? The Supreme Court recently asked as it said there can be no universally accepted rule that every time candidate with higher qualifications is preferred over one who matches the essential qualification required for a post.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan said at times, the employer’s need to have the right people at the right place, and not always the higher qualified, has to be conceded.

The bench, in a judgment delivered on April 2, said whether or not the action of the employer to exclude an aspirant from the process of selection (on the ground that either he is overqualified for a particular post or has qualifications which, being over and above what is ordained by statutory rules or rules framed under the proviso to Rule 309 of the Constitution, does not match the qualification specifically required) is justified has to be decided considering the rules governing the selection, the qualifications prescribed, the nature of duty to be performed, the nature of service to be rendered and a host of other factors.

“It has to be remembered that, at times, the employer’s need to have the right people at the right place, and not always the higher qualified, has to be conceded”, said Justice Datta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench observed that it knows decisions holding that over-qualification cannot be a disqualification since such an approach amounts to discouraging the acquisition of qualifications on the one hand and on the other, such an approach could be seen as arbitrary, discriminatory and not in national interest.

“However, this principle cannot be put in a straitjacket imposing rigid or inflexible rules or norms. Lack of public employment opportunities in sufficient numbers may force even a master's degree holder to apply for the job of a peon but, if he is appointed upon his application being favourably considered, what happens to the aspirants who have not had the means of pursuing study beyond the 12th standard?”, said Justice Datta.

The bench posed more queries: "Do they remain unemployed for ever, if all or majority of the posts of peon are filled up by such degree holders? What happens if the master's degree holder, in pursuit of greener pastures, leaves the post of peon for a better and secured higher job commensurate with his qualifications after a couple of years?

“Does it not, in such a case, burden the public exchequer by requiring the employer to initiate a fresh selection process? Is not the State, as a model employer, obliged to ensure that the posts of peon are filled up only by those having the basic qualification, and not by over qualified candidates, for sub-serving the common good”, said the bench.

It further asked: "Does not the State have the obligation to strive to ensure that all citizens have adequate means of livelihood?" The bench said no court can afford to ignore such questions.

“We end by saying that each case that comes before the court has to be decided on its peculiar facts and the problem that it presents for resolution and that there can be no universally accepted rule that every time, a higher qualified candidate is to be preferred to a candidate who matches the essential qualification required for the post”, said Datta.

The apex court made these observations dismissing a plea by Jomon K K challenging an order to cancel his appointment to the post of Boat Lascar in 2018. The bench noted the reason was given that he did not possess Lascar's licence but had higher qualification of Syrang’s licence in the 12 posts advertised by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) in Kerala State Water Transport Department.

The apex court said equality of opportunity in matters of public employment being a sine qua non for a fair and transparent selection process, is conspicuously absent in the present case. Jomon’s counsel argued that this is an eminent case for exercising powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The bench said the exercise of power under Article 142 of the Constitution would have been warranted in the present case if palpable injustice were demonstrated. “We are of the considered opinion that the appellant having gained entry through a process which was not legal and valid, this is not a fit and proper case where this Court ought, in exercise of its power under Article 142 of the Constitution, to ignore the illegality and invalidity to come to his rescue”, said Justice Datta, dismissing Jomon’s appeal.