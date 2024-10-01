If I Win, I Am Open To Support Any Coalition: Usman Majeed To ETV Bharat As J&K Assembly Polls Conclude

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashnmir): As the much delayed assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir finally concluded with the third and final phase on Tuesday, two-time legislator from Bandipora and former minister Usman Majeed said that he was open to any coalition which takes shape on October 8 when the results will be announced.
Usman Majeed is locked in a direct contest with Congress candidate Nizamu Din Bhat. Both Majeed and Bhat have switched parties after the abrogation of article 370. Majeed left Congress in 2020 to join the Apni Party, but before the assembly elections he left the party and contested the elections as an independent candidate. Bhat had defeated Majeed in 2008 assembly elections on People's Democratic Party (PDP) ticket but left the PDP in 2020 and then joined People's Conference. Before elections he joined Congress which fielded him against its former legislator. He is backed by the NC support in Bandipora as INDI alliance candidate.
ETV Bharat caught up with Usman Majeed in Bandipora at his government residence. Majeed said that he is confident of winning the elections against Bhat.
He said that the delimitation has impacted his support base but in the last one and a half years, he worked hard in the new areas which were added to the Bandipora segment.
Majeed said that he left the Apni Party because his workers didn't support that party as they saw it an ally of BJP in the Kashmir valley. He said that the abrogation of article 370 is also an issue among the voters in Kashmir.
Majeed said that the banned organisation Jammat-e-Islami has also fielded its candidate as independent which is good as the religio-political organisation is taking the path of democracy. He said that support lifting of the ban on JeI as it has taken the first step.
Majeed, who was the planning minister in 2002-2008 PDP-congress coalition, said if he wins he will support any coalition government whether it is NC-congress or BJP-led coalition government. "I will talk to my workers and supporters after I win and then decide which coalition government to support," he said.
"If I win I am keeping my options open," he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections concluded today as the last phase was held in 40 constituencies- 24 in Jammu and 16 in Kashmir. The first phase was held on September 18 and the second phase on 25. Counting of votes will be held on October 8.
Read more: