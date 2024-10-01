ETV Bharat / bharat

If I Win, I Am Open To Support Any Coalition: Usman Majeed To ETV Bharat As J&K Assembly Polls Conclude

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashnmir): As the much delayed assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir finally concluded with the third and final phase on Tuesday, two-time legislator from Bandipora and former minister Usman Majeed said that he was open to any coalition which takes shape on October 8 when the results will be announced.

Usman Majeed is locked in a direct contest with Congress candidate Nizamu Din Bhat. Both Majeed and Bhat have switched parties after the abrogation of article 370. Majeed left Congress in 2020 to join the Apni Party, but before the assembly elections he left the party and contested the elections as an independent candidate. Bhat had defeated Majeed in 2008 assembly elections on People's Democratic Party (PDP) ticket but left the PDP in 2020 and then joined People's Conference. Before elections he joined Congress which fielded him against its former legislator. He is backed by the NC support in Bandipora as INDI alliance candidate.

ETV Bharat caught up with Usman Majeed in Bandipora at his government residence. Majeed said that he is confident of winning the elections against Bhat.

He said that the delimitation has impacted his support base but in the last one and a half years, he worked hard in the new areas which were added to the Bandipora segment.

Majeed said that he left the Apni Party because his workers didn't support that party as they saw it an ally of BJP in the Kashmir valley. He said that the abrogation of article 370 is also an issue among the voters in Kashmir.