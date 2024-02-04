If BJP comes to power for the third time, it will be a disaster for the country: D Raja

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Sunday said that if the "BJP comes to power for the third time at the Centre, it will be a disaster for the country."

D Raja spoke at a media conference here on the occasion of the conclusion of the party's national committee meeting. "During the three-day meeting, we discussed how to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government saying, "But, to what extent have the promises given in ten years been implemented? The interim budget has nothing for the poor and the middle class."

Meanwhile, according to Raja, the 'bandh' organised by trade and farmers' unions on February 16, for special status to Andhra Pradesh has the full support of his party.

Meanwhile, D Raja also hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who switched to NDA once again. "Nitish Kumar, who first said BJP 'hatao desh bachao', has again joined the BJP (once again). Nitish (Kumar), who cheated the INDIA alliance must answer several questions," said D Raja.

The Lok Sabha 2024 polls are scheduled to take place later this year and D Raja added, "Upcoming elections are very important. The BJP should be defeated and democracy should be saved. We are negotiating with the 'INDIA' alliance to contest in appropriate positions across the country. We have also formed a committee in this regard," he added.