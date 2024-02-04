Loading...

If BJP comes to power for the third time, it will be a disaster for the country: D Raja

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 8:44 PM IST

CPI secretary D Raja speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday (Source ETV Bharat)

CPI secretary D Raja on Sunday said that if the BJP comes to power at the Centre for the third time, it will be a disaster for the country. D Raja also slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for joining the NDA.

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Sunday said that if the "BJP comes to power for the third time at the Centre, it will be a disaster for the country."

D Raja spoke at a media conference here on the occasion of the conclusion of the party's national committee meeting. "During the three-day meeting, we discussed how to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government saying, "But, to what extent have the promises given in ten years been implemented? The interim budget has nothing for the poor and the middle class."

Meanwhile, according to Raja, the 'bandh' organised by trade and farmers' unions on February 16, for special status to Andhra Pradesh has the full support of his party.

Meanwhile, D Raja also hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who switched to NDA once again. "Nitish Kumar, who first said BJP 'hatao desh bachao', has again joined the BJP (once again). Nitish (Kumar), who cheated the INDIA alliance must answer several questions," said D Raja.

The Lok Sabha 2024 polls are scheduled to take place later this year and D Raja added, "Upcoming elections are very important. The BJP should be defeated and democracy should be saved. We are negotiating with the 'INDIA' alliance to contest in appropriate positions across the country. We have also formed a committee in this regard," he added.

TAGGED:

CPID RAJABJPCENTRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.