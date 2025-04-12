CRPF Jawan Killed, Another Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, and another was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Saturday, officials said.

"One jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar lost his life in an IED blast, while a CRPF jawan is undergoing treatment," Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans were injured during anti-Naxal operations in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Jaraikela. The incident took place under the Jaraikela police station, wherein both the jawans have been airlifted and evacuated to Ranchi for better treatment, police officials said. As they were evacuated and transferred to Ranchi, the condition of both the Jawans was learnt to be stable.

"Two CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation under Jaraikela police station limits. Both are being evacuated and airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. Their health condition is said to be stable", Chaibasa police said in a statement.