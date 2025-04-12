ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Jawan Killed, Another Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa

An improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites went off in Chaibasa, killing a CRPF jawan and injuring another.

Two jawans were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST

Updated : April 12, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chaibasa: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, and another was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Saturday, officials said.

"One jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar lost his life in an IED blast, while a CRPF jawan is undergoing treatment," Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans were injured during anti-Naxal operations in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Jaraikela. The incident took place under the Jaraikela police station, wherein both the jawans have been airlifted and evacuated to Ranchi for better treatment, police officials said. As they were evacuated and transferred to Ranchi, the condition of both the Jawans was learnt to be stable.

"Two CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation under Jaraikela police station limits. Both are being evacuated and airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. Their health condition is said to be stable", Chaibasa police said in a statement.

Chaibasa: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, and another was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Saturday, officials said.

"One jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar lost his life in an IED blast, while a CRPF jawan is undergoing treatment," Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans were injured during anti-Naxal operations in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Jaraikela. The incident took place under the Jaraikela police station, wherein both the jawans have been airlifted and evacuated to Ranchi for better treatment, police officials said. As they were evacuated and transferred to Ranchi, the condition of both the Jawans was learnt to be stable.

"Two CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation under Jaraikela police station limits. Both are being evacuated and airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. Their health condition is said to be stable", Chaibasa police said in a statement.

Last Updated : April 12, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND ANTI MAOIST OPERATIONIED BLAST IN WEST SINGHBHUMIED BLAST IN JHARKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.