IDSJ Decdicates Room In Memory Of Its Former President Manmohan Singh

Jaipur: A room and a chair at the Institute of Development Studies (IDSJ) in Jhalana, Jaipur has been dedicated to the late Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh whose mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours in Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi on Saturday.

A nameplate has also been attached to the room that houses all editions of the book 'Changing India' written by him.

Singh's association with Jaipur dates back to 2002 when he was the president of IDSJ from November 22, 2002 to June 14, 2004.

According to economist Dr Shabd Swaroop Acharya, during Singh's tenure as president, the institute worked on economic policy, water policy and inclusive policy for the welfare of the weaker sections. Dr Singh came to Jaipur at 6.30 am for a meeting scheduled between 9-10 am. He refused to stay at a hotel and said he would get ready at the institute itself. He also clearly instructed that no media or political person should visit him during the meeting. He planted a sapling at the institute's premises whose picture has been displayed at the main gate of Vikas Adhyayan Sansthan.

After being elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, Dr Singh extended funds to the tune of Rs 45 lakhs from the MP quota for the renovation of the Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School in Adarsh ​​Nagar, Jaipur which was converted from Hindi to English medium. The financial assistance was also utilised in setting up physics, biology and virtual reality (VR) laboratories increasing student enrollment.