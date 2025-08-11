Identify Disaster-prone Areas, Ban New Constructions: Dharali Cloudburst Shakes Uttarakhand Govt To Action

Dehradun: Following the recent deadly cloudburst-triggered flash flood in Uttarkashi's Dharali, the Uttarakhand government has decided to identify disaster-prone landscape in the state where no new constructions will be allowed, sources said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting at the CM residence in Dehradun on Monday, August 11. According to official sources, instructions were passed to prioritise relief and rescue operations in the flash flood hit areas in the aftermath of the August 5 flash flood at Dharali. At least five people have been officially declared dead while several others still remain missing.

No New Constructions In Disaster-prone Areas

At Monday's meeting, CM Dhami said that places sensitive to landslides, avalanches and other natural disasters in the mountainous areas of the state should be identified immediately so that mitigation measures are taken in time. Besides, the Chief Minister passed strict instructions that no new settlements or construction work will be allowed at these identified sensitive sites, said the sources.

Security forces build a makeshift bridge across a river after flash flood at Dharali in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand (AFP)

Strict Action Against Erring Officers

According to the sources, the Chief Minister said that any kind of government or private construction work will be banned on the banks of natural water sources and rivers and streams of the state. For this, clear guidelines should be issued to all the District Magistrates and their implementation should be regularly monitored, the CM said. The Chief Minister warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against the officers found violating the norms. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is himself monitoring the relief and rescue operation on a daily basis.

Aftermath of the cloudburst-triggered flash flood at Dharali in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand (PTI)

Rescuers Continue To Search For Bodies

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has informed that about 1200 people trapped in the disaster-affected areas have been rescued and shifted to safer locations with rescuers continuing to search for possible survivors beneath the debris. The disaster victims have been given financial assistance of five lakh rupees each by the state government.

Aftermath of the cloudburst-triggered flash flood at Dharali in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand (PTI)

Amid the ongoing relief and rescue operation, the temporary lake formed on the helipad in Harshl valley is hampering the disaster response as the Gangotri highway remains submerged.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows village before a landslide in Uttarakhand, India, on April 11, 2025. (AP)

The lake is spread over about 4 km and is also hampering the flow of Bhagirathi river. The technical team of the Irrigation Department and other agencies are trying to puncture the lake for the water level to recede.