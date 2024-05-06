ICSE ISC Results: 99.47% Students Pass In Class 10th, 98.19 Pass Percentage In Class 12th

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Monday announced the results for the ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) examinations. While 99.47 per cent of students passed class 10 exams, 98.19 per cent of students cleared the class 12 exams, CISCE informed.

"In class 10, the pass percentage of boys is 99.31 per cent while that of girls is 99.65 per cent. Similarly, boys have achieved a pass percentage of 97.53 per cent in class 12 exams while the pass percentage of girls stood at 98.92 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel.

The ICSE and ISC results were declared during a press conference held at the board's premises located at Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi 110017.

Here's How to Check Your Results

Visit the council's website, cisce.org, or results.cisce.org.

Click on the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.

Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and Security Code.

Sign in and check board exam results.

The council has not announced the names of ICSE, ISC toppers as a measure of avoiding “unhealthy competition” among students. This places the CISCE with other state and central boards like CBSE, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh who do not reveal the names of board exam toppers.

In class 10, the best-performing schools abroad are from Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai with a 100 per cent pass percentage. In class 12, the best-performing schools are from Singapore and Dubai.

The ICSE examination (class 10) was conducted in 60 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 were foreign languages and one classical language. The ICSE exams started on February 21 and concluded on March 28. They were conducted on 18 days.

The ISC examination (class 12) was conducted in 47 written subjects of which 12 were Indian languages, four foreign languages and two classical languages. For ISC, the exams began on February 12 and concluded on April 4. They were conducted on 28 days. (With PTI Inputs)