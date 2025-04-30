ICSE, ISC 2025 Results Declared; Girls Pip Boys In Performance

Kolkata: The results of ICSE and ISC 2025 were declared on Wednesday. The success rates stood at 98.76 per cent for ISCE and 98.75 per cent for ISC. This time, girls performed better than boys with the pass rates of 99.04 per cent for ICSE and 9.38 per cent for ISC. However, as per the rules, no merit list has been published by the board this year.

This year, 48,734 candidates appeared for ICSE in West Bengal, of which 24,056 were boys and 19,728 were girls. In ISC, 27,804 candidates appeared, of which 14,980 were boys and 12,824 were girls.

A total of 2.53 lakh candidates appeared for ICSE, out of which 1.35 lakh were boys and 1.18 lakh were girls. The pass rate is 99.09 per cent. About 84,675 candidates were from North India, with a success rate of 98.78 per cent, while the number stood at 54,553 for South India, and the pass rate was 99.83 per cent. Western India had 34,281 candidates with a success rate of 99.83 per cent. For Northeastern India, the figure was at 3,078 with a pass percentage of 98.67 per cent.

For ISC, the total number of candidates this year was 99,551, of which 52,339 were boys and 47,212 were girls. A total of 98,578 candidates passed with a success rate of 99.02 per cent. The number of students who appeared from North India was 47,379, with a pass rate of 98.97 per cent. For East India, the number of ISC candidates was 36,492, with a pass rate of 98.76 per cent. The number of candidates from South India was 9,824, and the pass rate was 99.76 per cent. The number of candidates from West India was 6,461, with a 99.72 per cent pass rate. For Northeastern India, the number of candidates was 1,373, with a pass rate of 97.96 per cent.

The results can be checked from the board's website http://www.cisce.org from 11 am, and marksheets have been sent to schools.