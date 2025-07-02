Darjeeling: The iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Toy Train derailed on Wednesday, just two kilometres from Sukna station, adjacent to Siliguri. This is the second such incident in three months, causing panic among passengers, including foreign tourists.

Although the train was quickly restored, the incident raised concerns over the train’s safety and reliability.

The train was going from NJP to Siliguri Junction via Tindharia when the wheels of a coach were displaced while passing through the hilly bend of Rangtong. There were around 35 passengers in the train, several of them foreigners.

The authorities were informed as soon as the toy train derailed. The rescue team immediately reached the spot from Siliguri Junction and put the coach's wheels back on the line.

Iconic Toy Train Derails In Darjeeling, Second Incident In Three Months (ETV Bharat)

Since the accident happened near Siliguri, the DHR authorities were able to get the toy train back on the line in a very short time. However, questions are being raised about how the toy train suddenly derailed.

“The toy train met with a minor accident between Sukna and Rangtong stations in the morning. However, it was put back on the line very quickly. There was no disruption in services. Everything is fine. However, we will see the report on how it derailed. We are investigating,” said Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Director Rishab Chowdhury.

On April 25, the toy train met with a major accident on the way from Siliguri to Kurseong when one of the toy train's engines derailed on the mountain road and overturned.

“It is quite worrying that the toy train is repeatedly involved in accidents. We want the toy train to run without any problems. Because the toy train is the biggest attraction in mountain tourism,” said Samrat Sanyal, editor of the Himalayan Hospitality Travel and Tour Development Network.