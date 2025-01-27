ETV Bharat / bharat

Iconic Taj Mahal To See 1,640-Meter Chadar Offering On Shah Jahan’s 370th Urs

Unveiling Of 1,640-Meter Chadar To Be Offered On Shah Jahan’s Grave ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: The 370th birth anniversary cum Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan began at the iconic Taj Mahal here on Sunday. The event marked the start of a three-day celebration, which is being attended by tens of thousands of devotees and tourists from across the world, honouring the life and legacy of Shah Jahan.

The Urs commenced with a symbolic bath ritual, ghusl of graves, at the Taj Mahal, followed by traditional ceremonies including special prayers and floral offerings.

On Monday, ceremonies include the application of sandalwood paste (sandal), Quranic recitations, and a traditional qawwali session, which will take place till the monument closes for the day.

The ‘Urs’ will conclude on Tuesday with the “Khatm-e-Qur’an” (complete recitation of the holy Qur’an), langar (a community feast), and the ceremonial chadarposhi (offering of ceremonial cloth) on the graves.

Inspection of special chadar to be offered on Shah Jahan’s Urs at Taj Mahal (ETV Bharat)

This year, a 1,640-meter-long, locally made, rainbow-coloured chadar (ceremonial cloth) will be offered at Shah Jahan's tomb, which symbolises unity and communal harmony. The chadar was prepared by people from different faiths and communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians.

The preparation for the chadar started 43 years ago by the Khuddam-e-Roza Committee, said the organisers. “This chadar belongs to the whole of India. It represents the spirit of harmony and respect for all religions,” said Tahiruddin Tahir, president of the Khuddam-e-Roza Committee.