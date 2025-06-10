ETV Bharat / bharat

Iconic Rail Bridge Stirs Farooq Abdullah's Heart As Kashmir Vande Bharat Bridges 'Dil ki Duri'

Boarding at Srinagar’s Nowgam Station, tears welled up Farooq Abdullah'seyes as the train passed through mountains and tunnels to cross the world’s tallest railway bridge over Chenab river in the Shavlik hills of Reasi district. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Kashmir Vande Bharat train had a veteran traveler in National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on board on Tuesday, who saw the direct rail link as a step towards bridging ‘dil ke duri’ between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

Boarding at Srinagar’s Nowgam Station, tears welled up his eyes as the train passed through mountains and tunnels to cross the world’s tallest railway bridge over Chenab river in the Shavlik hills of Reasi district.

“This is the biggest gift to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country,” said Abdullah. “I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the Chenab Bridge. Finally, the day has come when we can travel to the country from Kashmir by train. Kya technology hain (What technology!). I want to congratulate all the workers and engineers who built this bridge.”

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 41,000 crore, the rail traverses some of the world’s most challenging terrain including the Chenab Bridge, a stunning steel structure that rises 1,178 feet above the river — taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The train passes through over 100 kilometres of tunnels carved into the treacherous mountains.

The maiden Vande Bharat service was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on June 6.