Iconic Beating Retreat Ceremony Resumes At Attari-Wagah Border After 12 Days Of Suspension Due To India-Pakistan Tensions

The beating retreat ceremony resumed on Tuesday, but the ceremonial handshake betweent the two sides and opening of border gates have been dropped.

A file picture of beating retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border in Punjab
A file picture of beating retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border in Punjab (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST

Amritsar/Ferozepur: The iconic beating retreat resumed at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab on Tuesday albeit with two changes after 12 days of suspension in the Pahalgam terror attack fallout.

BSF Deputy Commandant MS Bisht confirmed that the beating retreat ceremony has resumed at the India-Pakistan border. However, it is learnt that the ceremonial handshakes between the two sides and the opening of the border gates have been dropped from the ceremony amid heightened tensions in the Pahalgam terror attack fallout.

BSF Commandant Pradeep Kumar said that locals as well as foreigners are thronging the border to boost the morale of soldiers. “I hope that more and more people will come to see the retreat ceremony and boost the morale of our country's soldiers,” he said.

The beating retreat ceremony is a daily exercise carried out by the Indian and Pakistani military at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab since 1959 interestingly as a mark of mutual respect and rivalry. The beating retreat features dance-like maneuvers by troops of both the countries with the troopers raising their legs as high as possible drawing crowds of spectators every day. The ceremony also witnesses exchange of sweets between the two sides on Eid and Diwali as mutual respect.

