ETV Bharat / bharat

ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case: SC Notice To Chanda Kochhar, Husband On CBI's Plea

author img

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

The former managing director and managing director of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, together with her businessman husband, Deepak Kochhar, were questioned by the Supreme Court on Friday over a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's ruling that their detention was "illegal."

ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case: SC Notice To Chanda Kochhar, Husband On CBI's Plea
File Photo of Supreme Court (IANS)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from ICICI Bank's former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar and her businessman-husband Deepak Kochhar on a plea filed against the Bombay High Court order declaring their arrest as "illegal".

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar issued notice to the duo and sought their replies on the appeal filed by the agency. The high court on February 6 had held as "illegal" their arrest while confirming a January 2023 interim order passed by another bench granting the duo bail soon after their arrest in the case.

The couple was arrested by the CBI on December 23, 2022, in connection with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from ICICI Bank's former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar and her businessman-husband Deepak Kochhar on a plea filed against the Bombay High Court order declaring their arrest as "illegal".

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar issued notice to the duo and sought their replies on the appeal filed by the agency. The high court on February 6 had held as "illegal" their arrest while confirming a January 2023 interim order passed by another bench granting the duo bail soon after their arrest in the case.

The couple was arrested by the CBI on December 23, 2022, in connection with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ICICI BANKVIDEOCON LOANSCSC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.