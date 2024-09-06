ETV Bharat / bharat

ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case: SC Notice To Chanda Kochhar, Husband On CBI's Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from ICICI Bank's former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar and her businessman-husband Deepak Kochhar on a plea filed against the Bombay High Court order declaring their arrest as "illegal".

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar issued notice to the duo and sought their replies on the appeal filed by the agency. The high court on February 6 had held as "illegal" their arrest while confirming a January 2023 interim order passed by another bench granting the duo bail soon after their arrest in the case.