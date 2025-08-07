'Ice Rock Avalanche Behind Uttakashi Dharali Disaster': Expert Warns Against Construction In Eco-Sensitive Zones

Uttarkashi: The recent disaster in Uttarakhand's Dharali, in which at least five persons were killed and several others are feared trapped, has raised serious concerns over human settlements and ever-growing construction activities in the eco-sensitive Himalayan regions.

While the actual reason behind the calamity in Dharali has not been officially revealed yet, environmentalist Mallika Bhanot, member of the Bhagirathi Eco-sensitive Area Monitoring Committee, has blamed the devastation on an ice rock avalanche, and not a cloudburst as was assumed earlier.

Environmentalist Mallika Bhanot, member of the Bhagirathi Eco-sensitive Area Monitoring Committee (ETV Bharat)

Bhanot explained that rising temperatures in the mountains cause ice and rock to break away from glaciers, triggering avalanches. "When temperature in the area increases, snow mountains start breaking. A similar incident had happened in Raini in 2021. Similarly, this terrible disaster happened due to falling of ice rock present on the mountains above Dharali," she said.

She warned that such incidents are becoming more frequent due to glacier melting, worsened by development projects in the fragile zone.

The environmental expert said, "Dharali is settled on melted glacier debris and it lies right on the banks of the river, making it highly vulnerable. Shockingly, three-storey buildings have been constructed there, violating both Bhagirathi eco-zone guidelines and hill construction rules."

She pointed out that in 2012, the Ministry of Forest and Environment had declared a 135-km stretch from Gaumukh to Uttarkashi as an eco-sensitive zone. In the notification issued, the activities were divided into three categories - banned, proposed and regulated. The regulated category includes development activities i.e. road construction, road widening and mountain cutting work. There is a complete ban on construction of big dams, mining and other activities in the restricted areas. However, over the years, the development policies introduced have violated the guidelines concerning the eco-sensitive zone, she cited.

"Strict rules prohibit large dams, mining, and construction in certain categories, but recent development projects, including the Char Dham All-Weather Road, threaten the area's stability," she said.

Bhanot further said that about 6000 deodar trees might be cut, increasing temperatures and glacier melt. "Nearly 6000 deodar trees are likely to be cut in the Bhagirathi eco-sensitive area mainly under the Uttarakhand Chardham All Weather Road Project. This area is right below the glacier. In such a situation, cutting of deodar trees in large numbers will raise the temperature of the area, and consequently increase the speed of melting of glaciers. This will eventually increase the chances of incidents like that witnessed in Dharali area of ​​Uttarkashi," she cautioned.

Bhanot said construction should not happen within 100 metres of the Bhagirathi River, yet no such standards exist for its tributaries, leading to unchecked settlements like Dharali. She stressed the urgent need for an early warning system and tighter regulation of riverbank development to prevent loss of life and property in the future.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations are still underway in the region on a war-footing, as several people are still reported missing or feared trapped under the debris.