ICAR Findings Show 34% Decline In Stubble Burning In 2024; Expert Claims Punjab Data Inflated

The increase in stubble-burning cases in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh highlights gaps in policy implementation and technology accessibility. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has unveiled its findings from the satellite-based monitoring of stubble burning across five major agricultural states; Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Conducted between September 15 and November 30, 2024, the study highlights a marked reduction in the overall number of stubble-burning incidents compared to previous years.

According to the ICAR report, stubble-burning cases declined to 37,602 in 2024, representing a 34% drop from 2023 and a staggering 59% reduction since 2021. This data underscores growing awareness among farmers and the impact of various government initiatives to curb the environmentally harmful practice.

Expert Insight

S.N. Mishra, a climate expert and professor at TERI School of Advanced Studies, spoke to ETV Bharat on the issue. "While the reduction in stubble-burning cases is encouraging, the claim of a 70% reduction in Punjab appears overstated. Farmers are increasingly avoiding detection by burning stubble at times not monitored by polar-orbiting satellites," Mishra explained.

He added, "Air pollution in North-West India is influenced by two key factors: aerosol loads and atmospheric conditions. This year, strong post-Diwali winds and the absence of an inversion layer helped prevent a pollution spike. However, high nighttime aerosol loads suggest that pollution levels remain concerning. Effective long-term solutions require consistent policy enforcement, farmer engagement, and economic incentives for sustainable residue management.”

Four-Year Overview of Stubble Burning Cases

Year Number of stubble burning cases 2021 92,047 2022 69,615 2023 57,242 2024 37,602

Statewise Analysis

The report provides a detailed breakdown of cases by state, showing progress in some areas while highlighting persisting challenges in others.

State 2021 2022 2023 2024 Punjab 71,304 49,922 36,663 10,909 Haryana 6,987 3,661 2,303 1,406 Uttar Pradesh 4,242 3,017 3,996 6,142 Rajasthan 1,350 1,268 1,775 2,772 Madhya Pradesh 8,160 11,737 12,500 16,360

While Punjab and Haryana reported significant reductions, 70% and 39%, respectively, stubble-burning incidents surged in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh recorded 16,360 cases, the highest among the states monitored, reflecting a 31% increase compared to 2023.