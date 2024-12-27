ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAI Declares CA Final 2024 Results: Top Ranks, Percentages, and How To Check Your Results

File Photo: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad's Heramb Maheshwari and Tirupati's Rishabh Ostwal secured All India Rank 1 with a score of 508 marks (84.67 per cent). Ahmedabad's Riya Kunjankumar Shah, the second topper, achieved 501 marks (83.50 per cent), while Kolkata's Kinjal Ajmera secured third place with 493 marks (82.17 per cent).

Jodhpur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Final Examination conducted in November 2024. The results, were released on Thursday night.

Group I: Out of 66,987 candidates, 11,253 passed, with a pass percentage of 16.8 per cent.

Group II: Of 49, 459 candidates, 10,566 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 21.36 per cent.

Both Groups: A total of 30,763 candidates appeared, and 4,134 passed, with a pass percentage of 13.44 per cent.

Steps To Check ICAI CA Final Results

Candidates can access their individual results and the merit list on ICAI's official website by following these steps:

Visit the official result portal at icai.nic.in. Click on the relevant link for the CA Final result or merit list under the 'Announcement' section. To check the result, enter your six-digit roll number and registration number. To access the merit list, enter your roll number. Submit the details and view your result or merit list. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CA Final Group I exams were conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, 2023, while the Group II exams were held on November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

Candidates are advised to visit the ICAI's official website for further information and updates.