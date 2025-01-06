ETV Bharat / bharat

IC814 Captain Devi Sharan Retires; Says 'So Beautiful When Full Stop Comes Naturally'

New Delhi: "It is so beautiful when the full stop comes naturally...," said Captain Devi Sharan as he bid adieu to the cockpit as a commercial pilot after four decades. All said, the regret of not being able to save Rupin Katyal, a passenger of flight IC814 who was killed by hijackers, lingers on.

Sharan, who started flying in 1985, operated his last flight from Melbourne to Delhi on January 4. And the now 65-year-old pilot was also the captain of the ill-fated Indian Airlines flight IC814, that was hijacked on the eve of Christmas in December 1999.

"It is so beautiful when the full stop comes naturally... 40 years have passed by and there are beautiful memories," Sharan told PTI on Monday referring to his retirement as a commercial pilot.

During his 40 years of flying, Sharan has flown four types of aircraft -- Airbus 300, 330 as well as Boeing 737 and 787. For the last 14 years, he was flying the wide-body Boeing 787 plane. The retirement age for commercial pilots is 65 years.

The captain has one regret since the hijack episode. "I always think if I could have saved (Rupin) Katyal," he remarked. When asked about the hijack episode, the captain said it is very easy to discuss sitting in a room about hijacking.

"No hijacking is the same and one has to act as per the situation. There can be guidelines but there cannot be something specific. One has to be prepared for any professional hazard and there can be out of syllabus (questions)," he noted.