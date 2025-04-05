ETV Bharat / bharat

IB Officer’s Tragic Death Exposes Sexual Exploitation By Colleague; Accused Sukant On The Run

Thiruvananthapuram: The tragic death of a young Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer from Pathanamthitta district has taken a disturbing turn, with investigators now confirming that she was sexually exploited and deceived by a fellow officer, Sukant Suresh, a native of Malappuram.

According to police, the woman underwent an abortion at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on July 4, 2023. Sukant, who allegedly abused and impregnated her, misled hospital authorities by presenting a fake wedding invitation, claiming they were married. He told staff that his "wife" was pursuing higher education and not ready to have a child, thereby facilitating the abortion under false pretences.

Further investigation revealed that Sukant maintained intimate relationships with at least two other female officers in the IB. One of them, a Thiruvananthapuram native and close friend of the deceased, was reportedly involved in a dispute with her over Sukant’s duplicity. After the abortion, the deceased officer pressed Sukant to formalise their relationship through marriage and requested he involve his family. Her mother also reached out, urging him to take the relationship forward. But Sukant allegedly stalled with repeated excuses, which investigators believe contributed to the officer’s emotional breakdown and eventual suicide.

The woman, posted at the immigration wing of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport, died on March 24 after she stepped in front of a train near Pettah Railway Station. The loco pilot reported that she was walking on the tracks while speaking on her phone. Despite warnings and repeated honking, she moved onto the tracks just 25 metres ahead of the approaching train.

Police say that another woman involved with Sukant had also been exploited and had pressured him into marriage. The revelation of her colleague’s death led to severe psychological trauma, and she is now undergoing psychiatric care.