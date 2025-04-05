IB Officer’s Tragic Death Exposes Sexual Exploitation By Colleague; Accused Sukant On The Run

Thiruvananthapuram: The tragic death of a young Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer from Pathanamthitta district has taken a disturbing turn, with investigators now confirming that she was sexually exploited and deceived by a fellow officer, Sukant Suresh, a native of Malappuram.
According to police, the woman underwent an abortion at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on July 4, 2023. Sukant, who allegedly abused and impregnated her, misled hospital authorities by presenting a fake wedding invitation, claiming they were married. He told staff that his "wife" was pursuing higher education and not ready to have a child, thereby facilitating the abortion under false pretences.
Further investigation revealed that Sukant maintained intimate relationships with at least two other female officers in the IB. One of them, a Thiruvananthapuram native and close friend of the deceased, was reportedly involved in a dispute with her over Sukant’s duplicity. After the abortion, the deceased officer pressed Sukant to formalise their relationship through marriage and requested he involve his family. Her mother also reached out, urging him to take the relationship forward. But Sukant allegedly stalled with repeated excuses, which investigators believe contributed to the officer’s emotional breakdown and eventual suicide.
The woman, posted at the immigration wing of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport, died on March 24 after she stepped in front of a train near Pettah Railway Station. The loco pilot reported that she was walking on the tracks while speaking on her phone. Despite warnings and repeated honking, she moved onto the tracks just 25 metres ahead of the approaching train.
Police say that another woman involved with Sukant had also been exploited and had pressured him into marriage. The revelation of her colleague’s death led to severe psychological trauma, and she is now undergoing psychiatric care.
In his anticipatory bail plea filed before the High Court, Sukant claimed the delay in marriage was due to opposition from the deceased officer’s family. He also stated they had a “normal” conversation on the day of her death. However, police dispute this, citing call records that show only two brief interactions--lasting eight and twenty seconds--which they deem insufficient for a substantive conversation.
Sukant narrowly avoided arrest during raids on his relatives' homes in Thrissur and Palakkad. His last known mobile signal was traced to Puducherry, and investigators believe he may have fled to Chennai. A coordinated man-hunt involving Kerala Police and the Intelligence Bureau is underway across state lines.
On April 4, the Pettah Police formally charged Sukant with rape. Serving at the IB’s Kochi unit, he was known among peers for referring to himself as “Sukant IAS,” having previously cleared the Civil Services preliminary exam. The deceased officer had joined the IB in December 2023, and their acquaintance reportedly began during training in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
