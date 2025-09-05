IB Chief, Home Secretary Tasked To Prepare Blueprint For Final Assault Against Naxals

Between July and August, 104 Naxals have surrendered, 62 apprehended and six neutralised along with recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition.
New Delhi: Following direction from Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka have landed in Chhattisgarh with an aim to chalk out the blueprint for the final assault against Naxalites.
The central government has vowed to make India Naxal-free by March 2026.
Mohan and Deka who landed in Chhattisgarh on Thursday evening have been asked to review the status of the Maoist menace and prepare an action plan keeping all the security agencies in loop for the final assault.
“They will stay for a day or two and review the overall preparedness for anti-Naxal operations. IB chief Tapan Deka has been appointed as the nodal point for all the security agencies to report each and every development related to the Naxal operation,” a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat.
According to the official, a green signal has already been issued for an all-out operation against Naxalites.
“All the security agencies have been asked to work in tandem so that the government’s intention to make India Naxal-free by next year can be achieved,” the official said.
As several security agencies are involved in the fresh Naxal operation, IB chief Deka has been asked to coordinate with all the agencies.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently met and felicitated the CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG and Cobra jawans in New Delhi, who successfully carried out ‘Operation Black Forest’ on Karreguttalu hill in Chhattisgarh between third week of April and second week of May.
The security forces have killed 31 Naxalites in the biggest-ever 21-day operation against Naxalism, on the Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.
KGH is an extremely difficult hilly region, approximately 60 km long and 5 to 20 km wide, with a very tough and challenging geographical terrain. Over the past two and a half years, the Naxalites established their base in this area, where around 300-350 armed cadres, including the technical department (TD Unit) of the PLGA Battalion and other important organisations, took refuge.
In the last two month, as many as 104 Naxals have surrendered, 62 apprehended and six neutralised. The security forces also recovered 22 arms, 156 IEDs, 985 ammunitions, 27 grenades, one bomb, 18137 detonators, 0.05kg explosives, 79 gelatine sticks and cash worth Rs 35,2,810.
In different operations during the period, hardcore Naxal leaders like Sodi Kanna, Kunwar Manjhi alias Sahdeo Manjhi, Muchaki Ganga, Arun alias Varun have also been neutralised.
Hailing the anti-Naxal operation, former director general of Border Security Force (BSF), Prakash Singh said that the government's strategy can certainly be achieved. “However, in the name of making India Naxal-free, the government can’t interfere with the way of life of the adivasis. There should not be any unwanted deforestation and interference in the lives of the adivasis,” said Singh.
At the same time when the government is approaching to eliminate Naxals, they should also take certain concrete steps which erase the feeling of alienation amongst the tribals.
“In the name of development, there should not be unwanted interference in the adivasi areas. In fact, they (adivasis) should be allowed to live their lives in their own way,” said Singh.
A senior government official said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has been closely monitoring the situation and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) scenario and based on the latest review, 18 districts across seven states have been categorised as LWE-affected districts for special attention with regard to planning, implementation and monitoring various interventions.
Shah has convened meetings of Chief Ministers of LWE affected states for six consecutive times in the last 10 years with the last meeting taking place on October 7, 2024.
Road Connectivity Project (RCPLWE) and Road Requirement Plan-I (RRP-I) for LWE affected areas, telecom connectivity, Civic Action Programme (CAP), scheme of fortified police stations are some of the major initiatives that have been adopted by the central government.
The government approved the road connectivity project for LWE-affected areas on December 28, 2016 for further improving road connectivity in LWE-affected states, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 11,725 crore.
Under the scheme, 12,228 km of roads and 705 bridges are sanctioned. The Ministry of Rural Development is the nodal Ministry for this project. The roads included under the scheme have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with the state governments and the security agencies. Till date, 9506 km of roads and 479 bridges have been constructed.
As far as telecom connectivity in Naxal-affected areas are concerned, three telecom projects, namely, Mobile Connectivity Project Phase-I & Phase-II, Provision of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages of Aspirational Districts and Saturation of 4G mobile services, are being implemented in LWE-affected areas to improve telecom connectivity.
According to government data in possession of ETV Bharat, a total 10,511 mobile towers are planned in LWE areas under these projects, of which 7,777 mobile towers have been installed so far.
The Road Requirement Plan-I scheme for LWE-affected areas envisaged construction of 5,361 km of roads in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, of which 5204 km roads have been completed so far.
