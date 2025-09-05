IB Chief, Home Secretary Tasked To Prepare Blueprint For Final Assault Against Naxals

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: Following direction from Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka have landed in Chhattisgarh with an aim to chalk out the blueprint for the final assault against Naxalites.

The central government has vowed to make India Naxal-free by March 2026.

Mohan and Deka who landed in Chhattisgarh on Thursday evening have been asked to review the status of the Maoist menace and prepare an action plan keeping all the security agencies in loop for the final assault.

“They will stay for a day or two and review the overall preparedness for anti-Naxal operations. IB chief Tapan Deka has been appointed as the nodal point for all the security agencies to report each and every development related to the Naxal operation,” a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat.

According to the official, a green signal has already been issued for an all-out operation against Naxalites.

“All the security agencies have been asked to work in tandem so that the government’s intention to make India Naxal-free by next year can be achieved,” the official said.

As several security agencies are involved in the fresh Naxal operation, IB chief Deka has been asked to coordinate with all the agencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently met and felicitated the CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG and Cobra jawans in New Delhi, who successfully carried out ‘Operation Black Forest’ on Karreguttalu hill in Chhattisgarh between third week of April and second week of May.

The security forces have killed 31 Naxalites in the biggest-ever 21-day operation against Naxalism, on the Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

KGH is an extremely difficult hilly region, approximately 60 km long and 5 to 20 km wide, with a very tough and challenging geographical terrain. Over the past two and a half years, the Naxalites established their base in this area, where around 300-350 armed cadres, including the technical department (TD Unit) of the PLGA Battalion and other important organisations, took refuge.

In the last two month, as many as 104 Naxals have surrendered, 62 apprehended and six neutralised. The security forces also recovered 22 arms, 156 IEDs, 985 ammunitions, 27 grenades, one bomb, 18137 detonators, 0.05kg explosives, 79 gelatine sticks and cash worth Rs 35,2,810.

In different operations during the period, hardcore Naxal leaders like Sodi Kanna, Kunwar Manjhi alias Sahdeo Manjhi, Muchaki Ganga, Arun alias Varun have also been neutralised.