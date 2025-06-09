ETV Bharat / bharat

IAS Officer Dhiman Chakma Fails To Give 'Chakma' To Odisha Vigilance, Caught Red-Handed With Rs 10 Lakh Bribe Money

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance officials on Sunday (June 8) arrested Dharamgarh Sub-Collector Dhiman Chakma after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman. Shockingly, during subsequent searches, the sleuths unearthed a whopping Rs 47 lakh in cash from Chakma's official government residence, sources said.

Dhiman Chakma, a 2021-batch IAS officer, had joined as Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district in January 2024. It has been alleged that he had been involved in corrupt activities from initial days itself. In this particular case, Chakma had demanded bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a crusher unit owner and threatened to take adverse action against his business if the latter didn't pay the amount. The official then accepted Rs 10 lakh as an installment of the total bribe. Meanwhile, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance authorities.

On the basis of the complaint, the Vigilance officials laid a trap Sunday night, wherein accused IAS officer Dhiman Chakma was apprehended from his residential government quarters at Dharamgarh on charges of demanding and taking undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from Chakma's possession and seized in presence of witnesses.

"When Chakma's hands were tested, the positive chemical reaction confirmed acceptance and handling of bribe money by him. Following this, simultaneous searches were conducted on his government-allotted quarters at Dharamgarh and his office chamber. During the raids, Rs 47 lakh in cash was unearthed form his quarters. As he could not give any satisfactory explanation regarding such huge cash, the same was seized," said an official.