IAS Aspirants Drowning: Delhi HC Sets Aside Rider On Coaching Centre To Deposit Rs 2.5 Cr

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside a trial court direction to Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta to deposit Rs 2.5 crore at the time of interim bail in a case of drowning deaths of three students which occurred at the centre's flooded basement in July last year.

Justice Vikas Mahajan clarified the issue of bail would be decided by the trial court on its merit. The senior counsel appearing for the accused argued the condition to deposit Rs 2.5 crore should be set aside as a similar direction given to the co-accused to deposit Rs 5 crore with the Red Cross was rejected by the Supreme Court in an appeal.

"Having regard to the circumstances and the decision of the Supreme Court .. the condition...of the impugned order dated September 23, 2024, to the extent that the petitioner was directed to deposit Rs 2.5 crore, is set aside," ordered the court.

The CBI counsel said all the contentions of the agency in the matter should be kept open. The court was also informed by Gupta's counsel that the interim bail granted to the other co-accused, i.e., the owners of the basement, was confirmed by the high court with a direction to them to deposit Rs 5 lakh with the DSLSA as a voluntary contribution.

The counsel representing the kin of those who died requested time to file a reply and said he challenged the interim bail order in the high court. The court however said sufficient time was given to him to place his stand on record.