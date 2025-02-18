ETV Bharat / bharat

IARI 's Double Zero Mustard Variants To Be A Boon For Health

Both varieties have below 2 per cent erucic acid and 30 ppm of glucosinolate properties. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Double Zero Mustard varieties, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), contain low erucic acid and glucosinolate which is considered safe and healthy for human consumption and animal feed.

Elaborating on the benefits of Double Zero Mustard, Gopal Krishnan S, principal scientist of IARI, told ETV Bharat, "Both variants will be proven a boon for human as well as animal health as it will keep the heart and the stomach healthy. These varieties —Pusa Mustard 35 and Pusa Mustard 36 — have been released with low erucic acid and glucosinolates contents, which are healthy for both human and animal consumption as these are fulfilling the international standards of European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)."

Both varieties have below 2 per cent erucic acid and 30 ppm of glucosinolate properties. "These varieties are considered to have a safe level of erucic acid which is below 2 per cent as per international standards like those set by the EFSA and CODEX," he said.

"If we consume high erucic acid, it may cause myocardial fibrosis and lipidosis. Similarly, high glucosinolate creates guitar disease among animals after consuming excess glucosinolate. But these variants are within the prescribed limit for consumption," Krishnan S added.

As per IARI, a high level of erucic acid, above 5 per cent, is associated with potential health risks including heart and liver-related problems. High levels of glucosinolates, above 100 ppm/g of defatted seed meal (dry weight basis), may reduce palatability and negatively impact animal health by interfering with thyroid function and metabolism, he said.

To protect high-quality edible oil and protein-rich meal, suitable for livestock without toxicity concerns, IARI has developed four variants of Pusa Double Zero Mustard including Mustard 31, 33, 35, and 36.

As per IARI, these Mustard 35 and 36 are highly suitable for cultivation in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, plains of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Having the content as per international standards, these are suitable for sowing in irrigated conditions, marking the oil and seed meals safer for humans and animals.

"We generally take seven to 10 years to develop a variant of mustard as it is a time-consuming process," Krishnan said.

What Veterinarians Say

"There are several issues including high intake of erucic acid and glucosinolate for digestion and infertility among animals. If the animals consume a balanced diet and nutrition then diseases can be prevented or even cured," Dr Bhagwati Prasad Bhatt of Uttarakhand said.

"If animals consume high amounts of minerals or chemicals, it will affect their digestive system. We should give them the required limit of foods to keep them healthy," Dr Tarun Kumar of Uttar Pradesh said.

View of General Physician

"Erucic acid is commonly known as fatty acid which has both benefits and side effects. In India, a large number of people consume mustard oil so these developed varieties will be beneficial for them. People will take the required limit to keep them healthy," Dr Harsh Bhardwaj, medical officer of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, said.