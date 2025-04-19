IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team Performs In Ranchi, Enchants Audience With Spectacular Air Show

Ranchi: The Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performed an air show at the Namkum Army Ground here on Saturday. In the presence of Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the pilots of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics team enthralled the audience with their amazing stunts.

Senior defence and administrative officials were also present at the event, which lasted for about one hour. As the IAF pilots started to perform the stunts, the crowd echoed with slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The pilots performed low-level manoeuvres and also flew aircrafts in close formation with some spreading the Tricolour in the sky. The event will continue in Ranchi on Sunday as well.

IAF' Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performs maneuvers during an air show, at Army Ground, Namkum, in Ranchi (PTI)

The Surya Kiran Team of the IAF or the SKAT, has so far performed about 700 air shows in the country and abroad including in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Before performing in Ranchi, the SKAT team showed their air skills in Thailand.

Established by the IAF in 1996, the SKAT is part of the 52nd Squadron. Initially, the team included HAL-HJT-16, Kiran MK-2 trainer aircraft. However, later BAE Hawk MK 132 aircraft was included in the team.

Speaking to the media after the air show, Sanjay Seth thanked everyone for the successful organisation of the first day of the air show. He said, "It is a matter of great pride that Air Chief Marshal (Aman Preet Singh) has come to Jharkhand."

He also said that out of the nine aircrafts, three jets were partailly damaged due to rain and hailstorm on Friday. Despite the damage, and the strong wind conditions, the SKAT demonstrated their amazing air skills.

He also informed that the SKAT will next perform in Bihar's Patna on April 23. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar also hailed the air show and congratulated the organisers for the successful conduct of the event.