Every Mission Was Executed As Planned, Says IAF On GPS Spoofing

New Delhi: After sources within the military indicated that the Indian Air Force's transport aircraft, which were delivering relief supplies to earthquake-affected Myanmar late last month, experienced "GPS spoofing," the IAF stated that its crew is fully equipped to handle such situations and affirmed that "every mission was executed as planned."

GPS (global positioning system) spoofing is a form of cyber attack that includes generating false GPS signals to mislead an aircraft. These false signals result in misleading the navigation equipment, posing a significant risk to the aircraft.

In a post on X on Monday, IAF said, "The possibility of degraded GPS availability was published by the Mandalay International airport as NOTAM and all due precautions were put in place to cater for such conditions." NOTAM or 'Notice to Airmen' is a notice filed with an aviation authority that seeks to alert pilots of an aircraft of potential hazards.

"IAF crew are well capable of handling such unavailability, while ensuring the safety of flight and achievement of the designated task or mission. Accordingly, every mission was achieved as planned," the IAF added.

India sent the first consignment of relief materials to Myanmar on March 29 after the country was hit by a major earthquake on March 28 in a C-130J aircraft, and its pilots reported that the plane's GPS signal was tampered with when it was in Myanmar's airspace, triggering security concerns as pilots were forced to rely on the backup systems, sources in the military establishment had said.

New Delhi sent a total of six military transport aircraft to Myanmar, transporting relief materials, field hospitals and rescue teams, with a majority of them experiencing GPS spoofing, they said. Out of six, five aircraft landed in Yangon and Nay-Pyi-Daw on March 29-30, while one was sent to Mandalay on April 1.

Besides the C-130J Super Hercules, the Indian Air Force also operated C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift transport aircraft to carry relief materials and rescue teams to Myanmar. (With PTI Inputs)