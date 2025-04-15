ETV Bharat / bharat

Every Mission Was Executed As Planned, Says IAF On GPS Spoofing

IAF transport aircraft carrying relief materials to Myanmar last month faced "GPS spoofing", triggering security concerns as pilots were forced to rely on backup systems.

NDRF personnel load 16 tonnes of essential humanitarian aid, rice and essential food items to Indian Air Force C-130J, which are being sent to earthquake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, in New Delhi.
NDRF personnel load 16 tonnes of essential humanitarian aid, rice and essential food items to Indian Air Force C-130J, which are being sent to earthquake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, in New Delhi. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: After sources within the military indicated that the Indian Air Force's transport aircraft, which were delivering relief supplies to earthquake-affected Myanmar late last month, experienced "GPS spoofing," the IAF stated that its crew is fully equipped to handle such situations and affirmed that "every mission was executed as planned."

GPS (global positioning system) spoofing is a form of cyber attack that includes generating false GPS signals to mislead an aircraft. These false signals result in misleading the navigation equipment, posing a significant risk to the aircraft.

In a post on X on Monday, IAF said, "The possibility of degraded GPS availability was published by the Mandalay International airport as NOTAM and all due precautions were put in place to cater for such conditions." NOTAM or 'Notice to Airmen' is a notice filed with an aviation authority that seeks to alert pilots of an aircraft of potential hazards.

"IAF crew are well capable of handling such unavailability, while ensuring the safety of flight and achievement of the designated task or mission. Accordingly, every mission was achieved as planned," the IAF added.

India sent the first consignment of relief materials to Myanmar on March 29 after the country was hit by a major earthquake on March 28 in a C-130J aircraft, and its pilots reported that the plane's GPS signal was tampered with when it was in Myanmar's airspace, triggering security concerns as pilots were forced to rely on the backup systems, sources in the military establishment had said.

New Delhi sent a total of six military transport aircraft to Myanmar, transporting relief materials, field hospitals and rescue teams, with a majority of them experiencing GPS spoofing, they said. Out of six, five aircraft landed in Yangon and Nay-Pyi-Daw on March 29-30, while one was sent to Mandalay on April 1.

Besides the C-130J Super Hercules, the Indian Air Force also operated C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift transport aircraft to carry relief materials and rescue teams to Myanmar. (With PTI Inputs)

New Delhi: After sources within the military indicated that the Indian Air Force's transport aircraft, which were delivering relief supplies to earthquake-affected Myanmar late last month, experienced "GPS spoofing," the IAF stated that its crew is fully equipped to handle such situations and affirmed that "every mission was executed as planned."

GPS (global positioning system) spoofing is a form of cyber attack that includes generating false GPS signals to mislead an aircraft. These false signals result in misleading the navigation equipment, posing a significant risk to the aircraft.

In a post on X on Monday, IAF said, "The possibility of degraded GPS availability was published by the Mandalay International airport as NOTAM and all due precautions were put in place to cater for such conditions." NOTAM or 'Notice to Airmen' is a notice filed with an aviation authority that seeks to alert pilots of an aircraft of potential hazards.

"IAF crew are well capable of handling such unavailability, while ensuring the safety of flight and achievement of the designated task or mission. Accordingly, every mission was achieved as planned," the IAF added.

India sent the first consignment of relief materials to Myanmar on March 29 after the country was hit by a major earthquake on March 28 in a C-130J aircraft, and its pilots reported that the plane's GPS signal was tampered with when it was in Myanmar's airspace, triggering security concerns as pilots were forced to rely on the backup systems, sources in the military establishment had said.

New Delhi sent a total of six military transport aircraft to Myanmar, transporting relief materials, field hospitals and rescue teams, with a majority of them experiencing GPS spoofing, they said. Out of six, five aircraft landed in Yangon and Nay-Pyi-Daw on March 29-30, while one was sent to Mandalay on April 1.

Besides the C-130J Super Hercules, the Indian Air Force also operated C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift transport aircraft to carry relief materials and rescue teams to Myanmar. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GPS SPOOFINGEARTHQUAKE HIT MYANMARIAF AIRCRAFT FACED GPS SPOOFINGIAFIAF RESPONSE TO GPS SPOOFING

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.