An Air Force Mirage 2000 trainer plane crashed near Dahreta Sani village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday.

A view of the site where the IAF plane crashed (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

Updated : Feb 6, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Shivpuri: A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, while it was on a routine training sortie on Thursday, according to defence officials. Both the pilots were ejected safely and sustained injuries, they said. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials added. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

As soon as the incident was reported, the local administration immediately dispatched a rescue team to the spot. However, the cause of the accident is not known yet.

IAF Plane Crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, Pilot Safe (Video: ETV Bharat)

Videos of the aftermath of the crash showed debris of the plane strewn in a field with hundreds of people gathered at the site. Authorities have secured the crash site, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Indian Air Force said in a post on X, "A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Shivpuri (Gwalior), during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. Both the pilots ejected safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident."

The Mirage 2000, a multirole fighter aircraft, has been a crucial part of the Indian Air Force and has played a significant role in various operations, including the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

