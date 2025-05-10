IAF Pilot-Turned-Telangana Minister Offers His Services Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Says, 'I Have Flown MiG-21'

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Irrigation Minister Captain (Retd) Uttam Kumar Reddy offered his services to the armed forces amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. He also claimed that the permanent solution to the conflict lies in taking control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, the former Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot expressed strong support for India's military capabilities and said he would willingly participate in a war effort if required.

“If there is a full-scale war and the Indian Army feels I am needed, I will join,” he said. “I have previously flown MiG-21 and MiG-23 fighter jets during my tenure with the Indian Defence Ministry,” he said.

Condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-backed terrorists asked for religious identities before killing civilians in front of their families, Reddy said, “This inhuman act has drawn global condemnation.”

He praised the Army’s swift retaliation through ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted nine terror camps, and dismissed Pakistan’s claims about downing a Rafale jet as baseless propaganda.

He added that after Operation Sindoor, Indian forces repelled Pakistani offensives and shot down three drones attempting to breach Indian airspace. “I don’t wish for war, but terrorists must be eliminated without harming ordinary citizens,” he stated.

‘Helicopter tours are for public service, not show.’

Responding to criticism from opposition parties regarding ministers' frequent use of helicopters, Reddy clarified that aerial travel is meant to save time and improve efficiency in government work.

“Ministers don’t fly around for show. We use helicopters to complete public programmes faster. A helicopter consumes about 300 litres of fuel per hour, costing around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh per trip within Telangana. But if we go by road, the cost of convoys, police security, and official time is much higher, not to mention the time lost,” he explained.

The minister said the helicopter was leased by the previous government, and the current administration only bears the fuel expenses. He cited the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project review, which was completed in half a day thanks to helicopter use, something that would have taken four days by road. “The opposition is making allegations out of ignorance,” he added.