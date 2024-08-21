ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Jet Inadvertently Drops 'Air Store' Near Pokhran; Inquiry Ordered

Jaipur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said one of its combat jets inadvertently released an "air store" near the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan following a technical glitch. There was no damage to life or property. It said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

"An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today," the IAF said on 'X'. The incident occurred in an isolated area, authorities said.

"An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported," the IAF said. The nature of the 'air store' released by the aircraft is not immediately known.