IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash: Pali Village Mourns Demise Of Flight Lieutenant Rishiraj Singh

Pali: The mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant Rishiraj Singh, who was killed along with Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu in a crash of a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) near Churu in Rajasthan on Wednesday, will reach his native village in Pali and fellow villagers have been queing up since morning in front of his house for the last glimpse.

The body will be flown to Jodhpur on Thursday. From there, it will be taken by road to his native village of Khiwandi under the Sumerpur tehsil of Pali for the last rites with military honours.

He was selected as a flying officer of the IAF in 2023. However, little did the family and the villagers know that they would lose their pride in such a short span. Squadron Leader Sindhu was a resident of Haryana's Rohtak district. Both pilots were skilled and young.

The aircraft crashed in an agricultural field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, and human body parts were found near the crash site. It was the third incident involving a Jaguar aircraft. The IAF said it "deeply regrets" the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. "A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

Singh with his parents. (ETV Bharat)

On March 7, a Jaguar fighter jet crashed following a system malfunction shortly after taking off from the Ambala air base. The pilot had manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely. On April 2, another Jaguar jet crashed at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat following a technical snag. The aircraft was on a training mission. One pilot was killed in the accident while the other sustained injuries.

Jaguar is a British-French fighter aircraft that was originally deployed with the British Royal Air Force and the French Air Force. The first flight of the Jaguar took place on September 8, 1968. India started inducting the jet in the late 70s, and has inducted 116 Jaguars out of which 70 were produced under license in the country. The French Air Force flew the jet until July 2005, while the Royal Air Force used it till the end of April 2007.