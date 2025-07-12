ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Jaguar Crash: Black Box Recovered After Four Days

Local villagers and administration helped the IAF teams from Suratgarh, Bikaner, Delhi and Gujarat in the extensive search operation, which even extended to the ravines.

The search team at the site of the crash. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 12, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST

Churu: Investigators on Saturday have recovered the black box of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar Jet that crashed on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Churu, killing two pilots. A team deployed by the IAF had conducted an intensive search operation for this vital component, which will clear the air over the accident.

Since the crash, the site has been sealed by the IAF. With the finding, it is believed that the real reason behind the accident will be found out. Till now, the local villagers and administration were engaged in the search operation along with the IAF teams from Suratgarh, Bikaner, Delhi and Gujarat. The operation even extended to the ravines on foot.

The deceased pilots have been identified as Sqn Ldr Lokender and Flt Lt Rishi Raj Singh, IAF officials said on Thursday. In a brief statement, the IAF said, "The pilots who attained 'veergati' in the Jaguar crash were — Sqn Ldr Lokender and Flt Lt Rishi Raj Singh." However, it does not mention the age of the two pilots.

On Wednesday, it said, "An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today." The IAF also said that it "deeply regrets" the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief.

