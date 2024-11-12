ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Inaugurates Full Motion Simulator For Pilots' Training

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has come up with a Full Motion Simulator (FMS) facility to train pilots in near realistic environment.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AOC-in-C CAC inaugurated the IAF C-295 Full Motion Simulator facility at Air Force Station, Agra on Monday, enabling a significant proportion of the pilots' training that will be undertaken here, saving precious flying hours on the aircraft.

The state-of-the-art FMS helps the pilots to get trained in near realistic environment by simulating various missions like tactical airlift, para-dropping, para-trooping, medical evacuation and disaster relief. This also enables simulation of several critical situations that can be encountered in actual operations, ensuring that the pilots are battle ready.