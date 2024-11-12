IAF Inaugurates Full Motion Simulator For Pilots' Training

ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF C-295 Full Motion Simulator was inaugurated by Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AOC-in-C CAC at Air Force Station in Agra.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has come up with a Full Motion Simulator (FMS) facility to train pilots in near realistic environment.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AOC-in-C CAC inaugurated the IAF C-295 Full Motion Simulator facility at Air Force Station, Agra on Monday, enabling a significant proportion of the pilots' training that will be undertaken here, saving precious flying hours on the aircraft.

The state-of-the-art FMS helps the pilots to get trained in near realistic environment by simulating various missions like tactical airlift, para-dropping, para-trooping, medical evacuation and disaster relief. This also enables simulation of several critical situations that can be encountered in actual operations, ensuring that the pilots are battle ready.

The facility will allow pilots to hone their skills in handling high risk emergencies that require time critical decisions, thereby enhancing the overall flight safety of military operations.

The induction of C-295 aircraft into IAF will give a boost to the aerospace ecosystem of the country, marking the beginning of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" in private sector production of transport aircraft in India.

Last month, IAF had inked an MOU with IIT Delhi, under which, parachutes and other equipment will be prepared by making use of AI for the defence sector.

