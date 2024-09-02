ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF MiG-29 Crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer; Pilot Ejects Safely

Barmer (Rajasthan): A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan following a critical technical malfunction during a routine night training mission on Monday. According to initial information, the pilot is safe, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said.

"The plane crashed tonight in Barmer. The incident happened away from a populated area," the SP told news agency PTI. He said no loss of life has been reported so far. The SP said that fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain.

Nishant Jain, Barmer Collector confirmed that the crash site is located in a non-populated area, mitigating potential risks to civilians. Fire services have faced challenges reaching the site due to the difficult terrain.