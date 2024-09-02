ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF MiG-29 Crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer; Pilot Ejects Safely

An Indian Air Force MiG-29 crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday night after experiencing a critical technical issue. The pilot ejected safely, and there were no reported injuries or damage to the property. The IAF has launched a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the malfunction.

Mig 29 aircraft crashed in Barmer in Rajasthan
File photo of Mig 29 aircraft (ANI)

Barmer (Rajasthan): A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan following a critical technical malfunction during a routine night training mission on Monday. According to initial information, the pilot is safe, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said.

"The plane crashed tonight in Barmer. The incident happened away from a populated area," the SP told news agency PTI. He said no loss of life has been reported so far. The SP said that fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain.

Nishant Jain, Barmer Collector confirmed that the crash site is located in a non-populated area, mitigating potential risks to civilians. Fire services have faced challenges reaching the site due to the difficult terrain.

The Indian Air Force has confirmed the accident on X stating, "During a routine night training mission in the Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical snag, forcing the pilot to eject."

The Indian Air Force has initiated a Court of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and determine the cause of the technical failure.

The incident follows a similar event earlier in the year when a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The pilot in that incident ejected safely, and a Court of Inquiry was subsequently ordered to explore the reasons behind that crash.

