Patna: An IAF copter made an emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, officials said. The officials further stated that all occupants including the pilot are safe.
More details awaited...
IAF copter makes emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur: Officials
IAF copter makes emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, all occupants including pilot safe: Officials.
IAF Copter makes emergency landing (ETV Bharat)
Patna: An IAF copter made an emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, officials said. The officials further stated that all occupants including the pilot are safe.
More details awaited...
Patna: An IAF copter made an emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, officials said. The officials further stated that all occupants including the pilot are safe.