IAF copter makes emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur: Officials

By PTI

Published : 15 minutes ago

IAF copter makes emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, all occupants including pilot safe: Officials.

IAF Copter makes emergency landing
IAF Copter makes emergency landing (ETV Bharat)

Patna: An IAF copter made an emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, officials said. The officials further stated that all occupants including the pilot are safe.
More details awaited...

