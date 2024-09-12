IAF's Tarang Shakti To Enthral Audience In Jaipur Defence Aviation Exhibition

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Fly past air shows by teams of the Surya Kiran, the Tarang and the Sarang are all set to captivate the audience as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the multilateral aerial exercise ‘Tarang Shakti 2024’ and the India Defence Aviation Expo 'IDAX-24', on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defence said the exercise is one of the largest multinational air exercises being conducted by the IAF in Jodhpur. It said the Jodhpur edition of IDAX, scheduled from 12-14 Sep 24, will have a grand participation from industry and host a wide range of products and technologies.

According to the Ministry, the expo will provide an opportunity for the Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) and Indian audiences to witness, experience and interact with participants from Indian Aviation Industry including DPSUs, DRDO, Private Industries (Tier-I, II and III) and top-notch Start-Ups.

It will also showcase indigenous skills and indomitable spirit of Indian Aviation Industries to a wide spectrum of decision-makers and end users from Global Air Forces participating in Tarang Shakti 2024, the Ministry said. It will also help India's Aerospace industry seek export opportunities, integrate into the supply chain of Foreign OEMs and ensure collaboration for co-production/ co-development of Indian's Defence needs.

"IAF's Directorate of Aerospace Design (DAD) will participate in the exposition with partner startups," the statement read. It reeled out a list of niche technologies and products including RF Gun to counter unmanned aerial threat, High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS), Loitering ammunition, Air-launched Flexible asset, Augmented Reality /Virtual Reality (AR/VR) smart glasses tech tools for training, Expandable Active Decoys, Real-time aircrew health monitoring system and Foldable field mats to mitigate quick runway repair. The expo will highlight the growing strength and potential of India's aerospace sector, the statement said.

The ministry said the lAF has been playing a pivotal role in nurturing innovators, startups, and MSMEs identifying, developing and implementing innovative solutions. "Through dedicated mentoring and guidance, DAD is steering these entities toward developing cutting-edge technologies that align with the future requirements of the lAF, thereby strengthening the government's push towards 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance)," it said.