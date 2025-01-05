ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Chief Visits Lakshadweep Islands, Reviews Combat Readiness Of Forces

IAF Chief AP Singh carried out a comprehensive review of the overall combat readiness of the armed forces around the Lakshadweep Islands during a visit.

File photo of IAF Chief AP Singh (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh carried out a comprehensive review of the overall combat readiness of the armed forces around the strategically-located Lakshadweep Islands during a two-day visit to the region that concluded on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal Singh interacted with the air warriors at Minicoy Island and Kavarati Island, besides visiting various military establishments and interacted with the troops of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

"During the interactions, the Chief of Air Staff underscored the need to stay ahead in the face of dynamic geo-political environment and also highlighted the IAF's pivotal role in addressing emerging contingencies," an official readout said.

It said he also stressed on the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness at all times. "The Chief of Air Staff appreciated the professionalism of the forward deployed troops and exhorted them to be ever vigilant in safeguarding the security interests of the nation," the readout added.

TAGGED:

