ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Looking at Full Indigenous Inventory by 2047

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that IAF should have the entire inventory produced in India by 2047 as we are also upgrading our infrastructure.

author img

By PTI

Published : 57 minutes ago

Updated : 51 minutes ago

IAF should have entire inventory produced in India by 2047, said Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. China rapidly building infrastructure along LAC; we are also upgrading our infrastructure.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is looking at having the entire inventory produced in India by 2047, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Friday. At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also said that China is rapidly building infrastructure along the LAC, especially in the Ladakh sector, and India is also trying to match it.

Delving into geopolitical tensions and conflicts in various geographies, the IAF chief said it is important to have indigenous weapons systems to deal with any future security challenges. To a question, Air Chief Marshal Singh said three units of S-400 missile systems were delivered by Russia and it promised to deliver the remaining two units by next year.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is looking at having the entire inventory produced in India by 2047, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Friday. At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also said that China is rapidly building infrastructure along the LAC, especially in the Ladakh sector, and India is also trying to match it.

Delving into geopolitical tensions and conflicts in various geographies, the IAF chief said it is important to have indigenous weapons systems to deal with any future security challenges. To a question, Air Chief Marshal Singh said three units of S-400 missile systems were delivered by Russia and it promised to deliver the remaining two units by next year.

Last Updated : 51 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IAF CHIEFIAF CHIEF

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.